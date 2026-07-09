3 Songs That Show How the LinnDrum Defined the 1980s Sound

The Linn Electronics LM-1, or the LinnDrum, a more affordable version of the latter, created many of the background beats for the soundtrack of the 80s. These devices proved that drum machines could be used to make commercially viable art, and not just as toys. From Prince to Michael Jackson, here are a few iconic songs you probably weren’t aware used a variation of the LM-1 drum machine.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

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Prince used the LM-1 Drum Computer on a number of his songs, including “Little Red Corvette” and “1999”. Roger Linn, the creator of the machine, has spoken about how Prince’s usage of it was a “godsend” for him.

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“…I had made this new product, and people liked it, but it was his prominent use of it on his hit recordings that was a tremendous help to me,” he shared with The Current. “The exposure of the LM-1 Drum Computer to other people. Because I didn’t know, at the time, that it would be something people used to produce recording demos or small-time, and he had the vision to see it as a new sound. A new essential element in creating his record. So it was very nice for me.”

When recording this song, Prince looped a drumbeat he created on the LM-1 Drum Computer. The guitar and synths, combined with Prince’s vocals, made this song one of his best.

“Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League

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Several songs have used the LM-1, but according to Linn, this was the first major hit to do so. If you’ve ever heard “Don’t You Want Me”, you know the song would be nothing without that infectious beat.

Linn told SongFacts, “I don’t recall which song was first, but the first Top 10 hit was ‘Don’t You Want Me’ by The Human League. It made me feel very good to hear it used on a hit.”

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

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Jackson used the LM-1 on several of his songs, including “Wanna Be Starting Something” and “Human Nature”, in addition to this song.

Thanks to the iconic music video that accompanied this song, “Thriller” is easily one of Jackson’s most renowned pieces. Jackson also recorded some of the howls that you hear in the song on his own. Apparently, tape recorders were set up near his dog to see if he would howl, and he didn’t. So Jackson recorded his own howls and used additional coyote sound effects.

Photo by: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images