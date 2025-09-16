3 Songs That’ll Make You Wish You Were a Teenager in the 1970s

Physically, I’m a youngster. Though spiritually, I’m an old soul through and through. That being said, I often look back at older generations with a great sense of envy. A great sense of envy because of a lot of things, but mainly because of the music. One decade that always captures my attention and makes me hopelessly wish for time travel is the 1970s.

For a guy who grew up as a teenager in the social media boom, being a teenager in the 70s seems ever-so enticing, for a lot of reasons. However, one of the premier ones is, without a doubt, the music and culture. And here are three songs from the 1970s that just might make you agree with where I’m coming from.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s 1973 classic hit, “Free Bird,” is a keystone of the 70s sound. While it is mainly categorized as Southern rock, its sound and aesthetic echoes other genres such as pure rock, metal, blues, and folk.

The single is a time capsule that makes one dream about star-filled summer nights and driving around aimlessly looking for something to do. To this day, it is one of the most iconic songs of the decade. And whether you are a fan of Lynyrd Skynyrd or not, you can’t disagree that this song is a staple in the greater catalog of the 1970s.

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell

What speaks to the youth better than a subversive perspective towards the establishment? Arguably, nothing. That is one of the many reasons why Joni Mitchell‘s 1970 single “Big Yellow Taxi” seemingly stands as a youthful anthem to this day.

Its power speaks to younger generations in the 21st century. I could only imagine what it did for the younger generation at the time of its release. Needless to say, this song is firing on all cylinders, both in terms of excellence and nostalgia. So, in essence, it is a type of anthem that makes one dream about the days of bell-bottoms and conversation pits.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

A good time and a reunion, that is what Thin Lizzy‘s 1976 single “The Boys Are Back In Town ” is simply about. In short, the song articulates themes and emotions such as friendship, a reckless abandon attitude, and a non-detrimental sense of hedonism.

It is an anthem celebrating the immortality of youth, and consequently, for youngsters, it is a bit of a justification for whatever hijinks they are participating in. Furthermore, it is also just the epitome of 1970s rock and roll, and consequently, a memento of the decade that is now long gone.

