3 Songs to Listen to if New Year’s Isn’t Your Thing

While many people are gearing up to party until the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve, a few don’t revel in the idea of new beginnings and rather see NYE as a tiresome, foreboding kind of holiday. The five songs below are for those who count themselves among the latter group.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The New Year,” Death Cab for Cutie

So this is the new year

And I have no resolutions

Or self assigned penance

For problems with easy solutions

Death Cab for Cutie lives up to their Midwest emo crown in “The New Year.” The band is sufficiently melancholy about the approaching holiday, failing to feel excited about resolutions or new beginnings. Though a new year is supposed to usher in change, Death Cab feel markedly stagnant.

[RELATED: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Give Up Transatlanticism Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets to New Dates]

“The New Year,” Tom Waits

It felt like four in the morning

What sounded like fireworks

Turned out to be just what it was

The stars looked like diamonds

And then came the sirens

And everyone started to cuss

Leave it to Tom Waits to put an introspective, slightly downtrodden spin on holiday celebrations. In this track, Waits describes a New Year’s party wherein fights break out, couples break up, and the cops try to bust down the door. Waits, being the top-notch songwriter that he is, paints a visceral portrait here–one that is an all too familiar scene among the millions of people ringing in the New Year.

“Champagne Year,” St. Vincent

So I thought I’d learned my lesson

But I secretly expected

A choir at the shore

And confetti through the falling air

St. Vincent‘s spacey “Champagne Year” transports the listener into the middle of a party. Time seems to slow while the somewhat depressing lyrics float overhead: ‘Cause I make a living telling people what they want to hear / And, boy, I tell you, it’s gonna be a champagne year. Not even St. Vincent is convinced of the notion, but as always, we will strive for an even better year than the last–no matter how adamant a New Year’s Eve naysayer you are.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage