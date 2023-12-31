3 Songs You Didn’t Know Mark Lindsay Wrote for Paul Revere & the Raiders

From his distinctive gravelly voice to his signature long ponytail, Mark Lindsay made an impression on rock music in the 1960s as frontman of Paul Revere & the Raiders. The band of Lindsay, Paul Revere, Mike Smith, Drake Levin, and Phil Volk were known for hits like “Kicks,” “Hungry,” and “Indian Reservation.” A mainstay on ’60s dance shows like Hullabaloo and Where the Action Is, the group was known as much for their Revolutionary War-era costumes as their beloved hits. In addition to being lead singer, Lindsay also played a pivotal role behind the scenes as one of the band’s principal songwriters. Check out three Raiders hits you didn’t know he wrote.

“Good Thing”

Written by Mark Lindsay and Terry Melcher

“Good Thing” is one of Paul Revere & the Raiders’ classic hits. It was co-written by Lindsay and hit songwriter/producer and frequent collaborator Terry Melcher at the infamous house they shared on Cielo Drive in Los Angeles. (After the musicians had moved out of the house, it would later become the site of the Manson Family murders. Actress Sharon Tate, four other adults and her unborn child were slain at the residence on August 9, 1969 by members of the Charles Manson cult.)

“Terry said: ‘What’s a good title?’ The line in ‘Hungry’ is I’m hungry for those good things, baby. So I said, ‘How about ‘Good Thing?'” “Lindsay described of the writing process (via Best Classic Bands). “We sat down at the piano and kind of pounded it out. The verses were my idea and the breakdown and the middle, with an almost Beach Boys-type vocal … that was Terry’s idea. And a great one.”

“Good Thing” was released as a single off the album The Spirit of ’67 and reached the Top 5 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It’s one of several Raiders’ songs featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

“Him or Me — What’s it Going to Be?”

Written by Mark Lindsay and Terry Melcher

Lindsay and Melcher struck gold again with Paul Revere & the Raiders’ 1967 hit, “Him or Me.” Following the success of “Good Thing,” the two penned “Him or Me – What’s It Gonna Be?” also in the house on Cielo Drive. Lindsay credits Melcher with coming up with the signature line, Him or me / Him or me / Him or me / What’s it gonna be?

“He’d come up with a line or a verse or a chorus and then leave and I’d finish the whole tune,” Lindsay explained of the writing process in an archived interview. “And I thought ‘I’m writing 90 percent of this, how come I’m not getting more credit?’ But the thing is if it hadn’t been for that catalyst, I would never have written the tune. So I think it’s totally fair the way it worked out.” “Him or Me” was the band’s last Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 until “Indian Reservation” in 1971.

“Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”

Written by Mark Lindsay

It could be argued that “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” is one of the Raiders’ underrated singles. Released off their 1969 album Hard ‘N’ Heavy (With Marshmallow), “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” finds the Raiders turning a negative outlook into a positive one with lyrics like: Mr. Sun, make it fine / Shine on down for this baby of mine / Mr. Moon, come on through / When Mr. Sun goes we’ll be counting on you. The song reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is also featured on the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood soundtrack.

