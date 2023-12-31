Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Renewed Their Vows After Both Couldn’t Remember Their Wedding Anniversary

While once on the wrong side of the law, Jelly Roll watched his entire life transform as he quickly took over country music. Never afraid to share his past with fans, the singer’s career flourished in 2023 with his Whitsitt Chapel album, Backroad Baptism Tour, and winning New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Always taking a moment to praise those who helped him along the way, especially his wife Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll recently shared they had to get married twice since they couldn’t remember their anniversary date.

Videos by American Songwriter

Being from Las Vegas, Bunnie first met her future husband when she attended one of his concerts in 2015. Just a year later, they found themselves standing in a Las Vegas chapel, promising to share their lives. Although their first wedding took place in the middle of the night, Jelly Roll told People, “She’s my best friend, man. She truly is my favorite person to talk to. She’s my first and last line of defense. She’s my everything. There’s anchors in life that kind of keep us straight, and Bunnie’s definitely mine.”

[Don’t Miss The Chance To See Jelly Roll Perform LIVE]

“The Seven-Year Stretch”

Although continuing to share their love with the world, Jelly Roll revealed how neither could agree when it comes to the date of their wedding. “There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day. I thought it was on another day. Neither one of us knew.” Wanting an exact date to celebrate their wedding, the singer suggested they renew their vows when they visited Vegas in August. “I was like, ‘Everybody else talks about the seven-year itch. Why don’t we call it the seven-year stretch?’ We’ll just go in there and double down.”

[RELATED: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Share a Festive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Christmas Day Alongside Family]

And that’s exactly what they did. Not only renewing their love, the couple now has an official wedding date. “It is officially—I think— September 1,” he said. “And September 1 felt right, because we thought it was between the 30th and 31st, so I said, ‘Well, now we can just both be wrong and just set it on the first.’ Even money that way.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio