Zakk Wylde Reveals Surprising Song Left off Ozzy’s Final Setlist During the Back to the Beginning Concert

While the music industry has lost countless greats over the years, Ozzy Osbourne appeared to pass away on his own terms. As if knowing the end was nearing, the Prince of Darkness pushed his body to its limit when taking the stage one last time during Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert. Nothing short of a historic moment in the history of music, Black Sabbath, and Ozzy, guitarist Zakk Wylde recently admitted there was one song that the icon decided not to perform at the last minute.

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Appearing on the Vinyl Guide podcast, Wylde discussed sharing the stage with Ozzy one last time. Having a few months to prepare for the concert, the musician insisted the band planned to perform “No More Tears.” “Yeah, we were going to do ‘No More Tears.’Oz was like, if I’m up for it, if I can do it, we’ll do ‘No More Tears’. So, yeah, we did it in rehearsals.”

Feeling good about the rehearsals, the day of the concert – the setlist changed. “That day, as he looked over at me, he goes, ‘No, Zakk. We’ll just do ‘Mama [I’m Coming Home.’ And then we’ll end it with ‘Crazy Train.’” Knowing how special the moment was, Wylde was simply happy to be there. “It was Ozzy’s call. (4:27) If he felt he could do it, we [would have played it].”

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Zakk Wylde Imagines A Worldwide Tour With Ozzy Osbourne

After years of health issues, Ozzy sadly passed away only a few weeks after the concert. Able to entertain fans one last time, even Wylde was shocked when he learned that his icon had passed away. “I just figured we’d be working on another record. And, you know, in between Oz doing his therapy and trying to get better, [Sharon Osbourne] would book these Back to the Beginning shows all over the world.”

With Wylde dreaming of what the future might have looked like, he added, “Do the next one in Brazil, the next one in Japan, the next one in Chicago, the next one in Australia, the next one in New Zealand… I’m just saying, you could do them all around the world.”

Giving Ozzy the chance to dominate the world one last time, Wylde imagined a future filled with farewell shows across the globe. From Brazil to Japan to Australia, the idea of extending those final moments seemed like a gift. But instead of a worldwide run, fans were left with just one unforgettable night and a farewell fit for the Prince of Darkness.

(Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)