It’s Impossible Not To Smile While Listening to These 4 Country Songs From 2016

Almost everyone loves a good country song that puts you in a good mood. But there are some that make you smile from the first note, including these four, which all came out in 2016.

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“Somewhere On A Beach” by Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley found a cure for a broken heart with “Somewhere On A Beach”. Written by Michael Tyler, Jaron Boyer, Alexander Palmer, Dave Kuncio, and Josh Mirenda, the song appears on Bentley’s eighth studio album, Black.

A song about a surefire way to get over a relationship that ended, Bentley sings, “I’m somewhere on a beach / Sippin’ somethin’ strong / Got a new girl, she got it goin’ on / We drink all day, and party all night / I’m way too gone to have you on my mind / She got a body and she’s naughty / And she got me like you ain’t never got me / ‘Im gettin’ sun, gettin’ some, and I ain’t slept in a week / Yeah, I’m somewhere on a beach.”

“Road Less Traveled” by Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina wrote the encouraging anthem everyone could use with “Road Less Traveled”. Written along with Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure, the song is the title track of Alaina’s sophomore record.

“Road Less Traveled” says, “If you trust your rebel heart, ride it into battle / Don’t be afraid, take the road less traveled / Wear out your boots and kick up the gravel / Don’t be afraid, take the road less traveled on / Oh, whoa / Take the road less traveled on.”

A No. 1 hit for Alaina, she was inspired to write the song by her own battle with an eating disorder.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about my eating disorder,” Alaina tells The Boot. “I don’t even know, the day we wrote the song, if we really went into detail. Meghan is one of my really good friends, and she knew I was going through that. I’m sure we kind of talked about it, but we didn’t sit there and cry about it.”

“Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi

“Dirt On My Boots” is Jon Pardi’s second consecutive single about boots. The song comes after “Head Over Boots”, which became Pardi’s first No. 1 hit. “Dirt On My Boots” also hit the top of the charts for Pardi. Both songs were also multi-platinum singles.

Written by Frasure, Rhett Akins, and Ashley Corley, “Dirt On My Boots” is a sweet, uptempo love song. It says in part, “Might have a little dirt on my boots / But I’m taking you uptown tonight / Might have a little mud on my wheels / But they’re gonna shine with you up inside / Gonna hit the club, gonna cut a rug / Burn it up like neon lights / Might have a little dirt on my boots / But we’re gonna dance the dust right off them tonight.”

“Wasted Time” by Keith Urban

Sometimes “Wasted Time” is a good thing, especially when Keith Urban is singing about it. On Urban’s Ripcord record, he also wrote the song with Greg Wells and James Abrahart.

A nostalgic look back at when times were easier and more carefree, Urban sings, “When I think about those summer nights / Singin’ out the window, on the back roads, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Sippin’ on the Lokos / Spark a light / Ain’t it funny how the best days of my life / Was all that wasted time? / All that wasted time.”

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