3 Songs With Backstories That Are Stranger Than the Lyrics Themselves

Some famous songs have pretty strange lyrics. Other songs have real-life backstories that are way stranger than the lyrics themselves. The following classic tunes might be on one (or more) of your playlists, considering they’re pretty famous tracks. But I bet you didn’t know the real backstories behind them. Let’s dive into some strange tales, shall we?

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“Jump” by Van Halen (1983)

“Jump” could easily be Van Halen’s most famous song. It’s a killer synth-rock ride from start to finish and one of the most iconic rock songs of the 1980s. The lyrics of this song aren’t particularly strange, either. However, one line has a real-life backstory that is pretty unsettling: “Might as well jump / Go ahead and jump.”

According to David Lee Roth, he had seen a TV news report about a suicidal jumper and thought that one of the many onlookers of the spectacle would eventually yell “Go ahead and jump!” When he pitched the idea to roadie Larry Hostler, who recommended leaving out the suicidal bit and using the line as a call to action. The result was the chorus of “Jump” that we all know and love today.

“The Way” by Fastball (1997)

This alternative rock tune from 1997 was quite popular upon its release, peaking in the Top 20 on quite a few US and international charts. The lyrics are pretty vague for the most part, weaving a tale about a couple who set off on a trip, possibly to enjoy a new chapter of life and adventure now that their kids are all grown up. However, lines like “They’ll never get hungry, they’ll never get old and gray” start to get pretty dark.

That’s because songwriter Tony Scalzo wrote this song about the real-life disappearance of an elderly couple from Texas who were found dead in a ravine while traveling to a festival. The wife, who was driving, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and the husband was recovering from brain surgery. It’s unclear what exactly caused the accident or how the couple ended up hundreds of miles away on what should have been a short trip. Netizens still have their own conspiracy theories as to what really happened.

“Hey Man Nice Shot” by Filter (1995)

This post-grunge song from the band Filter is a bit on the underrated side, though it did reach the Top 20 on numerous US rock charts and No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1995. The lyrics of this entry on our list of songs with strange backstories are intentionally vague, with references to an individual with a gun.

The real-life individual this song was written about is one R. Budd Dwyer, former Pennsylvania state treasurer. On January 22, 1987, Dwyer held a televised press conference to defend himself after being convicted of bribery several weeks prior. During the conference, he withdrew a gun, proclaimed his innocence, and then shot himself. It was one of the most traumatizing moments on live television, one that affected Filter frontman Richard Patrick significantly as a teenager.

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