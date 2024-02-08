3 Songs You Didn’t Know Chester Bennington Wrote for Other Artists

Around the turn of the 21st century, the voice of the Phoenix, Arizona-born singer Chester Bennington was all over the radio. As the lighting bolt singer and frontman for the popular group Linkin Park, Bennington’s scream and shrieks were seemingly ubiquitous on the airwaves.

But Bennington didn’t just keep his talents and singing voice restricted to the band he rose to fame with. Indeed, the singer, who sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 41, also lent his writing and his vocal chords to other groups. Here below, let’s dive into three songs many fans of the artist likely didn’t know he contributed to.

1. “Darker Than Blood,” Steve Aoki

Written by Steve Aoki, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda

Released by well-known DJ and electronic music producer Steve Aoki, this song was written by Aoki and the entirety of Linkin Park. Featuring Bennington on lead vocals, the track also marks the second collaboration between the DJ and the nu metal rock band. They previously worked together on the 2013 song, “A Light That Never Comes.” As for this offering, it appeared on Aoki’s 2015 LP, Neon Future II. And as far as the song’s subject matter, it highlights Linkin Park’s penchant for the emotional and the, well, depressive, despite the lively music. On the song, Bennington sings,

Don’t you hold your breath

Cause I’m not coming down

The battlefields have left me only scars

I’m floating in the dark

I’m swimming in the sound

Of voices that should never been apart

Darker than the blood

Higher than the sun

This is not the end

You are not the only

One

2. “Black Heart,” Stone Temple Pilots

Written by Chester Bennington, Noel Gallagher, Eric Kretz, Robert DeLeo

In 2013, famed rock band Stone Temple Pilots and the band’s lead singer Scott Weiland split. Later that same year, the group looked to Bennington to front it, which he happily did. The result was the October 2013 EP, High Rise, on which this track, “Black Heart,” appears. The electric guitar-driven song, which blends a twangy country sound with a rock feel, was also co-written by Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher. Knowing that, you can hear the Britpop sensibility of the British-born artist, who also played guitar and sang backup vocals. On the song, Bennington sings,

Black heart’s comin’, he?s a cold machine

Cuts like a knife, gentle and clean

Face like an angel, mind of a killer

Nobody else gonna love her better

Lay down now stay down

Took her life with a quick pull trigger

Well I don?t mind, I don?t mind

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Said I don?t mind if you don?t mind

The color is all but faded

Out of a dead man’s eyes

Down to his blackened heart

3. “Out of Time,” Stone Temple Pilots

Written by Chester Bennington, Dean DeLeo, Eric Kretz, Robert DeLeo

Another track from the 2013 Stone Temple Pilots EP, “Out of Time” is a harder driving song than the track above. The tune also marks the first song released from the band not to feature former lead singer Scott Weiland. On it, Bennington bridges his shrieking sensibilities with the grunge influence of the band’s former frontman. The track was a hit, too, peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Mainstream Rock chart. It was also the official theme song for the WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view special. On it, Bennington wails about, as the title suggests, being out of time. He sings,

Longing is the animal inside you when you bleed

Suffering is critical in finding what you need

Deliverance is evidence there’s more than what you say

Pain is there the moment that you wake up from your dreams

Oh, I know you can’t tithe

Oh, when you look inside yourself

You’ve got to cross that line

Yeah, you’re running out of time

