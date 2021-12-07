Morgan Wallen Tour is Nearly Sold Out–Over 705k Tickets Sold So Far

It’s been a roller coaster year for country star, Morgan Wallen.

Almost exactly a year ago (on Dec. 5, 2020), he hosted Saturday Night Live after getting booted from a previous episode of the show due to a small scandal around his COVID precautions. Then, in early February, he made headlines around the world after a TMZ report exposed him using an offensive racial slur—after that, he took some time away from the spotlight to make an effort at rehabilitating his reputation.

Through it all, many of his fans stood by him, and now his Dangerous: The Double Album is the best-selling record of the year. The album also ranked No. 1 on five additional year-end Country charts, including Top Country Male Artists, Hot Country Songs Artists, Country Streaming Songs Artists, Top Country Albums Artists, and Top Country Albums.

Likewise, Wallen’s recently announced tour is selling seats like wildfire—so far, over 705k tickets have been secured by country music fans all across America.

Due to unprecedented demand, Wallen added more dates at Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)—making him only the third artist in history to sell out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, three times in a year—The Wharf Amphitheater (Orange Beach, AL), Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA), and Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA).

The sprawling, 48-show run goes from coast to coast, with multiple-night runs in cities like Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more. Joining Wallen as openers will be HARDY and Larry Fleet. Learn more about the tour HERE and check out the full list of dates below:

Morgan Wallen’s The Dangerous Tour dates:

February 3, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 4, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 5, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 10, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 16, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 18, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — AmericanBank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet

April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet

April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet

May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY

June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY

June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY

June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY

June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY

June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY

June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY

July 2, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY

July 3, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY

July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY

July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY

July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY

July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD

August 4, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY

August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY

August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY

August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY

August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY

August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY *On sale 1/28/22 at 10 a.m. (local time)

August 27, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY

September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY

September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY

September 25, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY

Photo by John Shearer