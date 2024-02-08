The Meaning Behind of the Emotionless Nursery Rhyme “Little Tommy Tucker”

Sometimes you just have to say what a thing is. Facts don’t carry emotions, they just are the way the are. And while most nursery rhymes are known for adding a perspective, or bent, to an idea, some just state the way things are, plainly.

Or do they? Let’s take, for example, the nursery rhyme, “Little Tommy Tucker.” In one sense, looking at the work, it can seem like the lines are just pointing out who Tommy was and what his situation was. But maybe it is also a warning? Or quick and easy way to infiltrate the minds of young listeners.

It can be hard to say. But to decipher the work’s meaning, let’s dive in here below.

Who Was Tommy?

In just a few lines, the nursery rhyme explains who Tommy was, what he did and what his circumstances included. Let’s review the most commonly known version of the rhyme, which was first cited in Tommy Thumb’s Pretty Song Book in 1744 (and later in a longer version in Mother Goose’s Melody in 1765):

Little Tommy Tucker

Sings for his supper.

What shall we give him?

White bread and butter.

How shall he cut it

Without a knife?

How will he be married

Without a wife?

Tommy is a singer. But while he may be very talented, he doesn’t exactly have the strongest business sense. He’s not someone who has extra money for meals. Instead, he’s living song-to-mouth.

So, he sings. And for his efforts, he gets a simple bit of bread and butter. But to underscore that Tommy is not wealthy, the lines wonder aloud how he will cut the bread without a knife. Then those same lines make a big leap. If he’s eating, with whom is he doing it? Well, not with a wife. He doesn’t even seem to have any prospects.

Yes, in four quick couplets, we learn seemingly the entirety of Tommy’s life. And it’s not looking great.

Is This A Warning?

Scientists will tell you that a human being’s worst fear is being alone. In many ways, it’s most animals fear, too. We would rather go without food or water than be excommunicated from the pack.

So, to end this rhyme with the note that Tommy has no wife (and no real prospects) and that he is alone seems to be a big caution. In one sense, it means don’t live hand to mouth or paycheck to paycheck. In another, perhaps, it is saying that the life of a singer is hard and perhaps not worth pursuing.

Or perhaps it’s worth looking at another way. Maybe Tommy would be destitute without his singing ability. Maybe he doesn’t want company, maybe he’s the only company he needs, except when he needs to leave home, sing and get a meal?

Final Thoughts

In the end, this nursery rhyme poses a question: how do you want to live? Do you want to live singing for your supper? Do you want to be a nobleman? Do you want to be a pauper?

And if you are more destitute, it says, remember: there is always creativity to help you. He finds community with his song… and maybe, for Tommy, that is just the first step. Maybe love comes next, after music?

