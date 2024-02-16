3 Linkin Park Live Concerts Every Fan Should See

At the turn of the 21st century, Linkin Park may just have been the biggest band in the world. The group blended genres like rock, metal and rap and produced its own amalgamation of music that stirred music fans in need of something with a hard edge.

While Linkin Park hasn’t produced new music since the death of its lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017, their memory lives on thanks to hits like “Numb” and “In The End.” But it also lives on thanks to live performances from the band that are recorded and available through the majesty of the internet.

Here below, let’s dive into three such live concerts, including their final show with Bennington, which the band played in front of thousands of fans.

1. Dallas, Texas (2003)

This concert, which is also available on CD and DVD was filmed in Dallas, Texas in 2003 when Linkin Park was on tour with Metallica. Here, fans can see the sonic battering ram that the band was thanks to its power punch vocals, dual lead singers in Shinoda and Bennington and its songs that brought record scratching together with grunge-like emotion spilling. Songs the band performed in this set include “Papercut,” “Numb” and “Crawling.” Check it out here below.

2. New York City, New York (2011)

Shot some eight years after the above concert, this show takes place at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Giant guitars meet giant vocals (thanks to Chester Bennington’s screams and sonic rage). Check out the band here below as they burn through songs like the depraved “Given Up,” the cathartic “In The End” and ender, “One Step Closer.”

3. Birmingham, England (2017)

Bennington died on July 20, 2017. This concert here below is the final show he ever did, performed on July 6th, 2017. It’s bitter-sweet to see the iconic singer perform just before he leaves this life, even going into the crowd to belt the emotive ballad, “One More Light.” Get the tissues ready. Check out the show here below.

