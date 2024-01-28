4 Songs You Didn’t Know Chester Bennington Co-Wrote for Linkin Park

Chester Bennington, the screeching lead singer of the beloved rock band Linkin Park, boasted one of the best vocal screams of the 2000s. He also provided an example to many young music fans about how to turn your inner turmoil into art—to make something beautiful and great from the difficult and even depressing.

Sadly, the Phoenix-born Bennington passed away in 2017 at the age of 41. But today, his music lives on—including the songs listed below, which the artist wrote for the everlasting Linkin Park. So, let’s dive into the tunes many fans likely didn’t know he helped write for the two-time Grammy Award-winning group.

“Lost”

Written by Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, Chester Bennington

During the writing and recording sessions for Linkin Park’s 2003 album Meteora, the nu-metal group came up with this song, “Lost.” On it, Bennington sings of feeling out of place, dealing with pain, and depressive feelings. Like so many great vocalists, Bennington boasts two types of singing voices: the crystal-clear, melodic one and the one that sounds like breaking glass under a heavy boot. Both are displayed on this song, the latter during the shattering chorus. Bennington sings,

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me

Something I can not repair

Even though it will always be

I pretend it isn’t there (this is how I feel)

I’m trapped in yesterday (just a memory)

Where the pain is all I know (this is all I know)

And I’ll never break away (can’t break free)

‘Cause when I’m alone

I’m lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

“Heavy”

Written by Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, Chester Bennington, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels

This song was the first released on the band’s 2017 album, One More Light, which dropped just two months before Bennington died on July 20. The song, which features the lilting guest vocals from singer Kiiara, was released ahead of the LP in February. It marks the final single released with Bennington the lead vocalist. On it, the emotive Bennington sings about narcissism and an inability to remove himself from “panic,”

I don’t like my mind right now

Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary

Wish that I could slow things down

I wanna let go, but there’s comfort in the panic

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

Yeah, I drive myself crazy

‘Cause I can’t escape the gravity

“Runaway”

Written by Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, Chester Bennington, Mark Wakefield

Released on the band’s debut LP Hybrid Theory, this song was originally co-written by the band’s first lead vocalist Mark Wakefield. But on Hybrid Theory, Bennington, who co-wrote the final track with the band, sings its lyrics. Pained and strained, Bennington sings about wanting to leave, to get away and find life’s truth and answers, but there is a sense he never will. On the track, he growls,

Graffiti decorations

Under the sky of dust

A constant wave of tension

On top of broken trust

The lessons that you taught me

I learned were never true

Now I find myself in question

They point the finger at me again

Guilty by association

You point the finger at me again

“One Step Closer”

Written by Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington

This song marked the first single ever shared from Linkin Park. The electric guitar-driven track, which was all over mainstream radio upon its release, also came from Hybrid Theory. Bridging rap, rock and metal, Bennington’s shrieking voice rages on like a torch through a field of dry leaves. On the hit, he sings,

I cannot take this anymore

Saying everything I’ve said before

All these words, they make no sense

I find bliss in ignorance

Less I hear, the less you say

You’ll find that out anyway

Just like before

Everything you say to me

(Takes me one step closer to the edge)

(And I’m about to break)

I need a little room to breathe

(‘Cause I’m one step closer to the edge)

(I’m about to break)

