3 Songs You Didn’t Know Conor Oberst Wrote For Other Artists

One of the most influential singer/songwriters in modern music, Conor Oberst first made his mark on the genre with his celebrated project Bright Eyes. The solo endeavor, which evolved into a full band, became known for its emotionally charged and experimental sound.

Over the years, Oberst has explored many creative endeavors, from Better Oblivion Community Center with Phoebe Bridgers to indie supergroup Monsters of Folk. During that time, the Nebraska native has also crafted genius tracks brought to life by other talented hitmakers. Here are three must-hear songs written or co-written by Conor Oberst and recorded for other artists.

1. Brandon Flowers, “Never Get You Right”

In 2015, The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers dropped his second solo album, The Desired Effect. One of the standout cuts from the Las Vegas native’s sophomore effort grew from a co-write between three stellar creative minds. Flowers, Oberst, and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes teamed up to craft “Never Get You Right,” a polished glam-pop dream.

2. First Aid Kit, “King of the World”

Stellar Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit joined forces with Oberst to pen this captivating track from their second album, Lion’s Roar. “King of the World” serves as the sweeping, poetic closing song for the talented sisters’ acclaimed record, released in 2012.

3. boygenius, “Voyager”

This surprise contribution from beloved trio boygenius continues Oberst’s long-running creative relationship with Bridgers. Penned by Oberst, Bridgers, and bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, along with Christian Lee Hutson and Marshall Vore, “Voyager” is a cut from the group’s 2023 EP the rest. Named after the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 1, the song looks back wearily over a tumultuous relationship through thoughtful, mysterious, and cosmically-inspired lyrics.

