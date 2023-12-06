Review: Bright Eyes Share Haunting Cover of John Prine’s Holiday Classic “Christmas in Prison”

Covering an original song by a celebrated artist is always challenging, even for the most seasoned acts. High risk can sometimes come with high reward, which Bright Eyes‘ latest holiday release is a shining example of.

Shared today (December 6), the long-running indie rock outfit put their own spin on legendary singer/songwriter John Prine‘s trademark holiday track “Christmas In Prison.” Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott craft a moody, haunting soundscape for their version of Prine’s 1973 track.

The melancholy tune tugs at the listener’s heartstrings even tighter with the inclusion of Price’s own vocals, taken from the title track of the late songsmith’s 1993 EP, A John Prine Christmas. Their choice to include a sample of Prine’s voice infuses even more emotion and nostalgia into the song. It’s a fitting tribute to the beloved talent, whose absence remains widely felt within the music community nearly four years after his death.

“It is strange to get a chance to share a track with a hero of mine who has passed on,” Oberst shared in a statement. “Normally, not something I would do. I don’t like holograms. But I have so much love and affection for John as a person and his music. He really changed my life on a lot of levels.

“When I heard the sample of him talking about Christmas [it] just put such a big smile on my face, and I couldn’t help but want to share it with other people,” he continued. “A little Christmas gift to a stranger. It’s all about John and his beautiful song. But I am happy to sing in the choir. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone all around the world. I wish love and light this season to you and yours.”

For a limited time, fans can purchase a special “Christmas In Prison” ornament via Oh Boy Records. All proceeds from this new rendition of “Christmas In Prison” and the ornament will go toward the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Porters Call, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, and Renewal House. All three organizations were selected as this year’s grantees by Prine’s charity, The Hello In There Foundation.

Listen to “Christmas In Prison” below:

Photo by Lindsey Best, Courtesy of The Oriel Co.