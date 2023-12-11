3 of Bright Eyes’ Most Heartbreaking Christmas Covers to Heal Your Holiday Blues

Since the 1990s, indie rock outfit Bright Eyes has delivered some of the genre’s most captivating and emotional songs. Singer/songwriter Conor Oberst’s project, which now includes members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, has become one of the most influential acts of their time.

Although their music has shifted and evolved over the years, Bright Eyes is still known for supplying almost painfully raw and intense vocal performances. That unfiltered emotion can also be found in the group’s unique collection of holiday songs.

If you’re not feeling especially festive this season or need to soak in a few moments of sadness, we’ve got you covered. Here are three stunning covers by Bright Eyes to keep you company this Christmas.

1. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

In 2002, Bright Eyes released their first and only (so far) holiday-themed album, A Bright Eyes Christmas. The project features an eclectic mix of seasonal classics, re-recorded with a more gritty, DIY approach. Although “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” doesn’t seem like a sad song at its core, Oberst and friends lean into the bittersweet nostalgia of the season.

2. “Christmas in Prison”

The most recent inclusion on this list is an especially poignant rendition of a holiday original from the late John Prine. Released in December 2023, Bright Eyes’ version of “Christmas in Prison” offers a melancholy yet heartfelt tribute to the beloved singer/songwriter, which includes a sample of Prine’s vocals.

3. “Blue Christmas”

Arguably their most popular Christmas cover to date, this cut from A Bright Eyes Christmas is one of the group’s all-time best. The holiday heartbreak ballad “Blue Christmas,” made famous by Elvis Presley in 1957, gets a modern indie-rock makeover. Oberst’s crackling vocals tap into the song’s sorrowful message, which transforms into a desperate plea.

Photo by Shawn Brackbill, Courtesy of Dead Oceans