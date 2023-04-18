3 Songs You Didn’t Know Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan Wrote For Other Artists

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Duff McKagan was once a classmate of soon-to-be world-famous rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, before, that is, McKagan dropped out.

Later, the rocker played in several bands around Seattle, including the Fastbacks, before making it to Los Angeles and linking up with Guns N’ Roses in 1985 and becoming part of one of the biggest rock behemoths ever.

With songs like “Patience” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” GNR remains a huge presence today. But along the way, McKagan, who also put a solo album, Tenderness, out in 2019, and several books, including a New York Times best-seller, helped write a few songs for other artists, bringing his vision (and pen) along to some high-level creative projects.

Below are three songs you likely didn’t know Duff McKagan wrote for other artists.

1. “Beggars & Hangers-On,” Slash’s Snakepit

Written by Slash, Duff McKagan, Mike Inez, Matt Sorum, Eric Dover

In 1994, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash wanted to form a supergroup. So, he did. The group included GNR drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Gilby Clarke along with Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez and Jellyfish guitarist Eric Dover. While McKagan wasn’t in the band, per se, he helped write one of the super group’s biggest songs, “Beggars & Hangers-On,” which was released in 1995. Later, Slash, along with McKagan and Sorum, went on to form another supergroup, Velvet Revolver. Check out the rock ballad “Beggars & Hangers-On” below.

2. “Ordinary Man,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Elton John

Written by Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt, Billy Walsh, Elton John

Not only did this song from the Prince of Darkness feature a lot of big names, but a number of famous musicians also participated in writing the track. With Elton John on Piano, Ozzy singing, Slash on guitar, McKagan on bass, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, the power rock ballad features emotive singing and piano. Released in 2020, the song comes from Ozzy’s album of the same name. While not everyone who played on the track got a writing credit, Duff did along with Ozzy, Smith, Andrew Watt, Billy Walsh, and Sir Elton. Check out the big, swelling song below. The chorus, I don’t want to die an ordinary man, is, as the kids say, fire.

3. “Judgment Day,” The Fartz

Written by Duff McKagan, Blaine Cook, Tommy Hansen, Paul Solger

Before Duff McKagan was Duff McKagan, he was a musician in Seattle working to find his niche. As mentioned above, before McKagan joined GNR in 1985, he played in several bands in the Emerald City, including the Fastbacks. Another he played for was the hardcore punk band The Fartz. Like the Ramones, everyone in the band had to take on the last name “Fart.” While McKagan wasn’t in the band for many years—indeed, it was likely just a few months, including helping to record drums on a five-song demo and playing at least a few live shows—he did help write the song “Judgment Day.” The track is aggressive, in fifth gear.

