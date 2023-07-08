3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jamie Foxx Wrote For Other Artists

Jamie Foxx isn’t just an Academy Award-winning actor, he’s also carved out a lane for himself as a singer and songwriter. When he’s not gracing the big screen in such blockbuster films as Django Unchained, Ray and Baby Driver, Foxx is a chart-topping singer with five albums to his name so far. In addition to his own music career, Foxx has also written songs recorded by other artists. See what they are below.

1. “Gangsta Like Me” by Snoop Dogg ft. Jamie Foxx

Written by Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, D. Riley, T. Riley and Glenda Proby

The revered actor got back into the rap game when he teamed up with Snoop Dogg on this deep cut off Snoop’s 2008 album, Ego Trippin.’ No I never met another gangsta like you/I’m not really sure but I think I’d like to give you/My number to my cellular phone/Give a cold strike when you take me home, Snoop raps in the chorus, with Foxx leading the final verse. Music isn’t the only way the two have worked together, as they both appeared in the 2022 Netflix film, Day Shift, alongside Dave Franco, Meagan Good and others.

2. “Where Do We Go” by Pitbull ft. Jamie Foxx

Written by Pitbull, Jamie Foxx, James Scheffer, Marc Kinchen, Danny Morris and Leroy Sanchez

Foxx was one of the many collaborators on Pitbull’s 2011 album, Planet Pit. In addition to being a featured guest, Foxx also helped write the album’s second-to-last track that, in typical Pitbull fashion, features a throbbing beat that’s dance-floor ready. The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

3. “Supa Sexxy” by Charlie Wilson ft. Jamie Foxx and T-Pain

Written by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain

Frequent collaborators Foxx and rapper-producer T-Pain worked their magic yet again when they teamed up to pen “Supa Sexxy” for R&B and soul singer, Charlie Wilson. This closing track off Wilson’s 2009 album Uncle Charlie shows off his strong voice over a rowdy hip-hop beat. Wilson is known for his chart-topping R&B hit, “There Goes My Baby,” and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

