Machine Gun Kelly Takes on a Reggaetón Song, Speaks Spanish at Mad Cool Madrid

What can’t Machine Gun Kelly pull off? That list is getting shorter and shorter every day as the rapper/rocker continues to show off his varied skill set to the masses. During an appearance at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on Thursday (July 6), MGK took on a cover of Don Omar’s “Danza Kuduro,” surprising fans with his knowledge of the Spanish language.

Videos by American Songwriter

He first spoke to the crowd in Spanish. “Spain, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country,” he said (quote via Rolling Stone). “I can feel all the love here today. In return, I’d like to sing a song in your language with all of you. Let’s go!”

He then launched into the reggaetón hit, which was released by Omar in 2010. He posted a clip of the performance after the fact on Instagram.

“Haters will say I switched genres again,” he wrote in the caption nodding to his chameleon approach to his music career.

Check out the clip below.

While the last few years have seen MGK focus on his punk rock side almost exclusively, he is starting to flip back and forth between that style and his rap roots.

Recently, he joined Mötley Crüe for a performance of “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” which was written for the band’s biopic series. MGK flexed his acting skills for the project, portraying drummer Tommy Lee.

MGK joined the band at Hellfest in Clisson, France, to add his verse: More sex, more tats, more blood, more pain / More threats, more theft, torn jeans, cocaine / Midnight ride down the Sunset Strip / New bike with the plate read the 666.

Elsewhere he surprised fans by returning to rap with “Pressure.” The song is a searing commentary on fame, death, and his journey in the music industry.

The diamonds are symbolic of all of the pressure they put on me until I shine / My life is symbiotic / with the culture I could never ever lose the vibe / Make sure they’re rolling one up for me cause it’s been a long ride / We doing this one for Money T, keep his name alive, he rattles off in the song.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records)