Joe Jonas Joins Billy Joel to Perform”Uptown Girl” During Hyde Park Concert

Joe Jonas fulfilled one of his life long dreams! At the Hyde Park concert in London on Friday, the 33-year-old Jonas Brother had the opportunity to share the stage with the iconic music legend, Billy Joel, in what he referred to as a significant milestone on his bucket list. In an Instagram video, Jonas expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance while giving a glimpse of his excitement right after the soundcheck.

“I’m doing something, really exciting today. Bucket list — major bucket list,” the singer shared with his audience. “Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable.”

In the next clip, the “Burning Up” singer is seen heading to the stage to join Joel. “The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage,” he said in the video. “My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there. Wish me luck!”

Running on stage Jonas was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with the 74-year-old, embracing him tightly. Together, they treated the audience to a spirited rendition of Joel’s popular track, “Uptown Girl.” After one last heartfelt embrace, Jonas bid farewell to the crowd with a wave, expressing his gratitude with a resounding “Thank you!” before gracefully leaving the stage.

“This still feels unreal 🤯 Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing “Uptown Girl” with you tonight in Hyde Park,” Jonas said in the Instagram caption. “You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made.”

“Uptown Girl” was released by Joel on September 29, 1983, as part of his ninth studio album, An Innocent Man. The song’s remarkable success unfolded as it secured the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive five consecutive weeks, from November 12 to December 10, 1983.

Additionally, it claimed the number one position in the United Kingdom, reigning supreme for a remarkable five weeks and becoming Joel’s sole chart-topping hit in the country, and also ranked as the second-best-selling single of 1983. Its popularity has endured over the years, with sales exceeding 1.06 million copies as of 2017.

(Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)