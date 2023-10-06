3 Songs You Didn’t Know Patty Griffin Wrote

Patty Griffin has something in common with the late gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. It’s been said that Thompson’s wife, Sandy, didn’t need to ask him what he thought or experienced. She just had to read what he wrote.

Videos by American Songwriter

The same can be said for the much-honored Griffin, whose songwriting is called heartfelt, relatable, honest, moving, sincere, passionate…so there’s little wonder that artists ranging from Mavis Staples to Kelly Clarkson cover her songs. In fact, they have covered dozens.

Although the much-honored singer/songwriter doesn’t often speak about her songs, she has offered snippets of insights on her process. Griffin, who grew up in a small town in Maine, has had many unusual challenges throughout her life. Indeed, her initial move to Austin, Texas, didn’t turn out as planned.

“I came to Austin (in 1997) because of a man,” Patty Griffin told Texas Music magazine. “I arrived in the remnants of old Austin when there was lots of deconstructed hippie, punk rock types and a great traditional country scene. I loved the approach back then: here’s a broken-down house, let’s go live in it. Let’s take this broken-down chair, tie it together with string, and sit in it. Now people buy the condo and hire the designer.”

Not that Griffin couldn’t do the same. But she seemingly still struggles to keep her music and attitude pure despite many hard knocks. Some of the many troubles include a fizzled relationship with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, and a cancer battle during treatment for which she lost her voice.

When her voice troubles surfaced, she felt her identity slip away. “When I lost my voice entirely, that’s what it felt like,” she tells Texas Music, adding, “It was only when I got cancer that I realized how much I’d allowed being a singer to define me.”

Griffin’s mix of folk, Americana, country, and other genres combined with her eloquent lyrics hold a mirror up to the complexities of life. Here are some of our favorite Griffin songs artists have covered.

[RELATED: Patty Griffin Releases Rarities on ‘Tape’]

1. “Tony” by Sugarland

Hey Tony, what’s so good about dying

I think I might do a little dying today

He looked in the mirror and saw

A little faggot starin’ back at him

Pulled out a gun and blew himself away

Griffin had just moved to Austin when her song “Tony” was released on her 1998 album “Flaming Red.” “One of the reasons I moved to Austin from Maine back then was because I wanted a change,” Griffin told Cowboys & Indians. “It was a good move, but it was hard to leave my people.”

One could argue that the move may have caused Griffin to reflect even more fully on bullying, prejudice, tolerance, sexual orientation, and death. The call to action has resonated with many artists, including the country duo Sugarland. In an interview with band member Jennifer Nettles published by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the topic of “Tony” was raised.

Nettles says that the song makes her think of friends in the LBGTQ community; she was moved to express their disdain for prejudice against that group.

“I probably also can remember people when I went to school who were in that situation who were bullied, be it because of their sexual orientation, or be it because of a myriad of other reasons,” she told the Seattle newspaper. “Who knows, because of their sexual identity or how they looked, or how they dressed, or where they were from. There are, unfortunately, many opportunities to be marginalized, especially where the LGBTQ community is concerned.”

2. “Rain” by Lauren Watkins

It’s hard to know when to give up the fight

Two things you want will just never be right

It’s never rained like it has tonight before

Now, I don’t want to beg you, baby

For something maybe you could never give

I’m not looking for the rest of your life

I just want another chance to live

If you want an example of the lasting impact of Griffin’s songs, consider “Rain.” The song was released more than two decades ago on Griffin’s 1000 Kisses album, but its YouTube video continues to attract viewers and now has a 3 million-plus view count.

Multiple artists have covered this song, which tells the story of how those who have lost love feel like drowning without any relief in sight. 23-year-old Lauren Watkins’ version drills deeply into its themes of loneliness and disappointment.

“They’re all different phases of the heartbreak. I think that’s cool to show that I’m layered,” she tells The Nash News. “I want people to be able to relate because of that. We’re the same. These are things we’ve all said and done.”

When Griffin spoke about her music on composer Michael Corcoran’s blog, she gave insights into “Rain” and her other work. “My songs aren’t poems,” she told Corcoran. “They’re lyrics meant to be sung. I write words that will feel special coming out of me when I sing them.”

3. “Getting Ready” by Miranda Lambert

Oh, baby, I gettin’ ready

I gettin’ ready to let you go

My hands shake, my heart unsteady

Oh, how I once loved you so

Lambert’s feelings were hurt by Griffin’s comments about her cover of “Getting Ready,” which appeared on her 2007 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend album.

“To me, it’s tongue-in-cheek,” Griffin said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. When you’re younger, forces inside of you are telling you to stand on a table and scream and tell people to look at you.”

Songwriters have every right to honestly answer when asked about cover versions of their songs. And what some call Griffin’s “Pretenders-esque rockabilly” style when she performs her version of “Getting Ready” is more than legit. But Lambert was only 24 when she recorded her cover—the passion she put behind her interpretation was engaging in its own right.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images