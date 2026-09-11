3 Soul Songs From the 70s That Always Hit No Matter What Generation You’re From

The 70s soul scene was engulfed with powerful voices like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few. Here are some of the best songs from this era that still capture our attention today.

“Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

Play video

Marvin Gaye easily has one of the most recognizable voices in soul music. The deluxe edition liner notes for Let’s Get It On tell an interesting story about this song. Apparently, Gaye became infatuated with the teenage daughter of a friend of his friend, Ed Townsend during recording. The girl, named Janis, came by while Gaye was recording “Let’s Get It On”. Therefore, he sang the song more passionately than he likely would have.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The presence of this young girl compelled him to perform the song to her,” explain the liner notes, “and in so doing, it was transformed into the masterpiece of raw emotion we know so well.”

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

Play video

Tina Turner actually covered this song, and it ended up reviving her career. She was convinced by Heaven 17 member Martyn Ware, who told Songfacts:

“..and the one track I really wanted to do with her was ‘Let’s Stay Together’ because I thought she had turned her back a little bit on her soul roots—she clearly wanted to be a rock singer,” he shared. “I said, ‘Look, as far as I’m concerned Tina, you are still one of the greatest soul singers in the world.’ And I said, ‘What were your influences when you were growing up?’ And she said, ‘Otis Redding, Sam Cooke.’ And I said, ‘How would you feel about ‘Let’s Stay Together’ by Al Green?’ And she jumped at the idea.”

“Best of My Love” by The Emotions

Play video

This one was written by Earth Wind & Fire members Al McKay and Maurice White. White apparently didn’t think a song like this one would’ve worked for Earth, Wind & Fire. In “Best Of My Love”, the singer has an air of acceptance about the fact that her relationship is going south. The lyrics are sad, but even she admits that she probably gave “the best” that she could have.

But every morning, I wake up and worry

What’s gonna happen today

You see it your way, and I see it mine

But we both see it slippin’ away.

Photo by: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images