3 Spooky One-Hit Wonders That Are Pefect for a Halloween Playlist

The fake cobwebs are in the windows. The pumpkins have been turned into jack-o-lanterns and put on the front steps. The candy is in the bowl, and your costumes look fresher than a new love potion. That’s right, it’s Halloween! All that’s left to prepare is the soundtrack for the evening… but what is the perfect song to put on the playlist?

Videos by American Songwriter

Don’t worry, spooky songsters, we’ve got you. Below are three songs that will make your Halloween affair jump (out of its skin). More specifically, these are three one-hit wonders for your holiday fun. A trio of tracks that enliven and frighten (just a little). Indeed, these are three spooky one-hit wonders for Halloween.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

Were you ever working in the lab late one night when… monsters just started appearing? Well, Bobby Pickett has had that same experience, too. And he even put it to music! Of course, this is a Halloween favorite every year, but with good reason. It paints a vivid, cartoonish picture of what a spooky night of dancing would be like with all your favorite Halloween characters.

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon from ‘Excitable Boy’ (1978)

If you didn’t get enough monsters with the song above, then can we interest you in a tune about werewolves? More specifically, werewolves of a great British city? Perhaps like London? Yes? Great, because have we got the tune for you! This 1978 track from Warren Zevon is one of the catchiest releases of the 20th century. It will literally have you howling at the moon this Halloween.

“Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley (Single, 1958)

We’ve had domestic monsters on this list. Now, let’s travel to the world of monsters from outer space. That’s right, from up above, a purple people eater has traveled down to Earth to scare and play rock music. Sound weird? That’s because it is! But Sheb Wooley struck oil with this track, which continues to entertain fans even in the 2020s. His vivid image of a purple people eater will likely last forever.

Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock