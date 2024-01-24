3 Stellar Beatles Album Closers

An album closer is just as important to get right as the album opener. The latter acts as the introduction to an album. As well all know, first impressions are integral. But, the album closer is the taste that is left in the listener’s mouth.

The Beatles were masters of the album closer. They knew how to strike the perfect chord and close out with a bang. Check out three examples of that fact, below.

1. “Twist and Shout”

When thinking of early Beatles hits, “Twist and Shout” has to be one of the first that comes to mind. Though the song was a cover, it elucidated the band’s early soulful influences. It also acts as the closer to Please Please Me. Though the band has arguably more creative album closers, “Twist and Shout” feels like an apt celebration of the band’s musicality in the early ’60s.

2. “All You Need Is Love”

It’s hard to not have a smile creep onto your face while listening to “All You Need Is Love.” The simple, yet deeply moving track closes out Yellow Submarine. On top of being one of the Beatles’ most famous tracks, we appreciate their attempt to leave the listener with a positive feeling of unity with their fellow man.

3. “A Day In The Life”

“A Day In The Life” is a jarring listening experience, which is what makes it such a stellar album closer. The listener is left feeling a bit taken aback by what they just listened to, which prompts an inevitably click of the replay button in an effort to figure out what just happened. The Beatles flexed their experimental side on this song, to great appeal.

