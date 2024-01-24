Indio Downey Vulnerably Explores Addiction and Newfound Sobriety on Debut EP ‘Cigarettes in Bed’

Indio Downey is an alternative-rock/grunge-punk-lover’s dream. With this new music, he blends flavors of Nirvana and early Green Day with his own unique, vulnerable sound to create 90s grunge for the 2020s. His debut EP, Cigarettes in Bed, takes listeners on a journey through Downey’s self-destructive struggle with substance abuse. Here, he comes out on the other side of addiction and celebrates his current 19-month sobriety.

The EP opens with the title track “Cigarettes in Bed,” painting a picture of two people languishing in their anti-social feelings together. When you’re next to me / The weight of the world doesn’t feel so heavy / And the storm clouds float away / Your sensual kiss brings me to a state of bliss / I need it right now, Downey sings in the second verse, creating a scene of camaraderie in the feelings of isolation.

Downey said about the song, “‘Cigarettes in Bed’ is a love song about a previous relationship. When I felt overwhelmed by the weight of the world their company always gave me peace of mind. The visual of smoking cigarettes in bed is a glimpse into a time when being together helped us cope with our loneliness.”

Indio Downey Explores All Aspects of Overcoming Suffering with Debut EP Cigarettes in Bed

“Plastic Rainbow” does something similar with these two characters. It crafts a manic, exciting environment as if trying to show the audience what it’s like to be high and listening to music. In opposition, “September” takes a turn toward recovery with lines like I’ll never surrender / I’m not just some loser / Prescription abuser / Don’t wanna lay down anymore. Downey co-wrote the song with his father, Robert Downey Jr., who himself has struggled with addiction. “September” is a vulnerable look into a downward spiral and the strength it takes to claw your way out. Downey sings, I’m battered but better / And here comes September.

“Dume” returns to the cycle of addiction. Opening with slick guitar phrases and rumbling bass, here Downey creates a sense of urgency and desperation. The need to be “so intoxicated I can’t move.” Speaking with Northern Transmissions, Downey explained, “‘Dume’ is about past addiction. Doom is my biggest fear but within the context of the song it’s a metaphor for the fatal attraction to self-destruction … I hope people who hear this song remember that there is beauty in the darkness.”

Cigarettes in Bed is Infused with Anthemic, Manic Energy

Indio Downey’s debut concludes with “The Other Side,” an anthem for finding love in the midst of self-destruction. Sonically, it’s upbeat and rollicks through a shredding guitar solo. “The Other Side” almost feels as if it’s exploring the early days of addiction. This is when things are new and fun, before they get frightening and dangerous. Additionally, there’s a sense that meeting this person is the drug and love is the new addiction. This song has a bit of a free-wheeling L.A. vibe in the vocalizations and guitar. It’s a fun romp with something deeper underneath.

Cigarettes in Bed is an explosive starter pack to Indio Downey’s sound. It’s also a great introduction to his struggles through open-hearted songwriting. While there’s room for him to get more vulnerable over time, this EP is just a stepping stone on his journey. He burst onto the scene in a haze of grunge-influenced sound and made his potential abundantly clear.

