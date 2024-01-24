3 Live Concerts from the Beatles in the 1960s Every Fan Should See

You know you’ve got something when you get too famous to tour. That was the case with the British-born rock band the Beatles at their height in the mid-to-late 1960s existence. The group was too famous, too big, had too many followers who would accost them out of sheer adoration. The former Mop Tops had to call it quits, which, in the end, gave them more time to write music.

Videos by American Songwriter

But thankfully there are a few shows out there recorded for the world to see when the boys from Liverpool were still playing live for fans. Here below are three such shows that every fan of the Fab Four should see and learn by heart. So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s dive in.

[RELATED: They Changed Music: 5 Iconic Classic Rock Performances from The Ed Sullivan Show]

1. Australia (1964)

This 25-minute set shot in black-and-white features 10 songs from the fellas, performing tunes like “She Loves You,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Twist and Shout.” Even playing down under, the screams from the fans are deafening. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to get their head through a doorway with such appreciation. Yet, the Beatles carried on from tune to tune. Check it out here below.

2. Washington D.C. (1964)

Another show shot in black-and-white from 1964, this one took place in the United State capitol of Washington D.C. The 40-minute concert includes songs from the band like “I Saw Her Standing There,” “She Loves You” and “She Loves You.” Featuring the harmony the group came to be known for, along with the fun bubblegum lyrics they wrote before turning more psychedelic, this concert is a great snapshot of the mid-60s prowess from the Fab Four. Check it out here below.

3. Tokyo (1966)

After the band’s trek in 1966, they stopped touring. As such, this show from Tokyo, Japan is one of the final from the former Mop Tops. Shot in color, the Beatles play songs like “Day Tripper,” “Nowhere Man” and “Paperback Writer.” While the quality of the concert isn’t tip-top, it’s an incredible document of history to take in. Check it out here below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images