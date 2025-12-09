3 Stunning Classic Rock Albums That Are Essential Listening for Wintertime

Ready for cold snap? Wintertime has a vibe that is uniquely its own, and there are a lot of great classic rock soundtracks that would suit this lovely time of year. Let’s look at a few essential classic rock albums to listen to during wintertime!

‘Grace’ by Jeff Buckley (1994)

There’s a warmth to this alternative rock album, if not some bittersweetness, considering it is Jeff Buckley’s only studio album. The beloved musician released this album several years before his accidental death at the age of 30, and it has since become something of a cult classic. You might recall Buckley’s haunting cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, as well as jazzy, beautiful renditions of “Lilac Wine” and the hymn “Corpus Christi Carol”. This is a wintry gem, even if it might make you a bit sad.

‘The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album’ by The Beach Boys (1964)

A bit on the nose? Probably. But The Beach Boys are just so good that I couldn’t leave them off this list. This record was actually the band’s seventh studio release, and they opted to dish out five new original songs, along with a handful of Christmas-themed standards that are still classics today. Few holiday rock albums are as good as The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album, and audiences at the time certainly liked it. After its release in 1964, this Beach Boys record peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard 200 and nearly reached the Top 20 on the Top Holiday Albums chart. Why not whip this one out on Christmas instead of the same old holiday albums?

‘Goats Head Soup’ by The Rolling Stones (1973)

Alright, there’s literally just one song on this album that is about wintertime, and it’s titled “Winter”. That song alone makes this legendary album by The Stones worthy of a spot on our list, though. Goats Head Soup got some mixed reviews back in the day, with some critics claiming that it was the beginning of the end of a string of excellent albums. In retrospect, though, this blues-rock album has gotten a lot more respect. Even if the whole of the album doesn’t follow a snowy theme, this record is still a great classic rock collection to enjoy during wintertime.

Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images