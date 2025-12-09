Free and Faces Bassist Tetsu Yamauchi Dead at 79

Tetsu Yamauchi has died. The bassist, who was best known for playing with bands including Free and Faces, died on Dec. 4, his family announced on X. He was 79.

“Tetsu Yamauchi passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,” the post read. “We sincerely thank everyone who enjoyed Tetsu’s music and offered kind words until now.”

No cause of death was provided.

In a post to Facebook, Faces paid tribute to the late bassist.

“We’re really sad to hear about the passing of Tetsu,” the band wrote alongside photos of Yamauchi. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew and loved him. He will be missed by us all.”

Free drummer Simon Kirke also spoke out on social media, writing, “I sadly just heard that Tetsu passed away. He was a good friend and a great bass player. My condolences to his family and close friends. May he rest in peace.”

Tetsu Yamauchi’s Life and Career

Yamauchi, who was born in Fukuoka, Japan, got his start in the music industry in the ’60s when he joined Micky Curtis & The Samurais. In 1971, he released two albums with the band, Kappa and Samurai.

Next, Yamauchi found a home with members of Free, with whom he recorded a one-off album titled Kossoff, Kirke, Tetsu & Rabbit. He officially joined the band shortly thereafter, and later appeared on their 1973 album, Heartbreaker.

After Free’s split, Yamauchi joined the band Faces for two years. He appeared on the 1972 track ” You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take The Dog For A Walk, Mend A Fuse, Fold Away The Ironing Board, Or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)”, as well as the 1974 live album Coast to Coast: Overture and Beginners.

After releasing two solo albums in the ’70s and working as a session musician, Yamauchi founded Tetsu Yamauchi & the Good Times Roll Band in Japan.

He largely lived out of the spotlight after that, though in 2023 and 2024 he played in a band, Meets Duo, with Yoshitaka Shimada, one of the original members of his Good Times Roll Band.

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage