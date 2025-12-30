3 Successful Sophmore Solo Albums that Soldified These Former Team Players as Lone Wolves 

As a professional musician who is a part of an incredibly successful band, one of the scariest things they can seemingly do is leave it. Well, many have done just that, and many have failed. However, for those who haven’t failed, the real success didn’t come after their solo debut albums, but after their sophomore solo albums. We say this because many people can achieve success once, but to do it twice puts one in rare air. Furthermore, it establishes the fact that people actually like your stuff, and aren’t just around to see you turn a new leaf. With that in mind, here are three successful sophomore solo albums that solidified these former team players as lone wolves.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Ram’ by Paul & Linda McCartney

After Paul McCartney left The Beatles, he released his debut self-titled solo album. As you probably already knew or guessed, the album went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks. Frankly, if you were alive during this time period, you probably assumed McCartney would go on to have a tremendous solo career. Needless to say, he did, and to us, the album that solidified that fact was his second major solo release, Ram.

Released by both he and his late wife, Linda McCartney, Ram, was the second major installment in McCartney’s solo catalog. While it was one spot away from No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the album showed that McCartney could still perform at the highest of musical levels without John, George, or Ringo.

‘Nothing Like The Sun‘ by Sting

After Sting left The Police in 1984, he went on to release his debut solo studio album, The Dream Of the Blue Turtles, in 1985. After its release, the album landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Not a shabby start in the slightest, and Sting’s success as a solo artist carried on with the release of his sophomore album, Nothing Like The Sun.

Released in 1987, Nothing Like the Sun, went on to peak at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. Some notable singles featured on the album include “English Man In New York”, “Straight To My Heart”, and “The Lazarus Heart”.

‘Living In The Material World’ by George Harrison

Following The Beatles’ breakup, George Harrison went on to arguably have the most successful immediate solo career of the four. Harrison’s debut studio solo album, All Things Must Pass, was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard 200, and featured hits such as “My Sweet Lord” and “Wah-Wah”. Well, Harrison kept the success going with his second installment, “Living In The Material World”.

Released in 1973, Living In The Material World peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This was Harrison’s second consecutive No. 1 solo studio album. Featuring classics such as “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” and “Who Can See It”, this is undeniably one of the greatest solo albums of all time.

Photo by Steve Kagan/Getty Images