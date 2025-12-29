The Only Punk Singer George Harrison Ever Praised

The punk movement was at odds with the goals of classic rock. Their attitudes were altogether different, as was their musicality. Naturally, those in the classic rock scene didn’t readily accept punks. Unsurprisingly, the punks didn’t readily accept them either. The passing of the rock baton was done unwillingly, with many older musicians in the genre pushing back against their younger counterparts. The Beatles, representing the classic rock era, often spoke out about punk rock. Even the quiet Beatle, George Harrison, had something negative to say. But there was one punk artist who passed Harrison’s test. Find out which artist that was below.

The Only Punk Singer That George Harrison Approved Of

The Beatles had divergent opinions about the punks. They accepted the movement to different degrees.

John Lennon liked the sound of punk music but disagreed with its artists’ attitudes. “I love all this punky stuff,” Lennon once said. “It’s pure…I’m not, however, crazy about the people who destroy themselves.”

Paul McCartney was shocked by the punks at first, but eventually came around to the idea.

“The thing was that the music was great, and I suddenly realized, after a day or two of horror: ‘My God! What’s going on? What’s happening to our England?” McCartney once said. “These guys were just shaking it up, and it needed shaking up.”

“Pleased About His Success”

Harrison was less forgiving of the punks. He freely expressed his negative opinion of the sub-genre. However, there was one punk artist who fell in Harrison’s good graces.

“As far as musicianship goes, the punk bands were just rubbish – no finesse in the drumming, just a lot of noise and nothing,” Harrison once said, before adding elsewhere, “Elvis Costello is very good – very good melodies, good chord changes.”

“I’m pleased about his success,” he continued. “But I never liked those monotone kinds of yelling records.”

Costello isn’t considered the most punk artist ever, which made him an easy entry point for those who couldn’t get into the sub-genre. It might’ve been a bit of a copout, but at least Harrison gave a little praise to punk, which most of his peers weren’t so gracious with.

