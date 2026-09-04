3 Synth Rock Songs From the 1980s We Still Can’t Live Without

In the 1980s, the synth was used in ways never seen before or since. It was as if every musician on Earth was gifted one at the turn of the decade and after that, every hit song had to include it.

But all that sounded good to us! We enjoyed all the synth rock songs that bubbled up during the era. And below, we wanted to highlight a few of our faves. Indeed, these are three synth rock songs from the 1980s we still can’t live without.

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“Jump” by Van Halen from ‘1984’ (1984)

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In a way, including this song on this list is funny. Van Halen was one of the great rock groups of the 1980s. Named after guitarist Eddie Van Halen, the band was known for his six-string prowess. But somehow it’s the song “Jump” that has lasted throughout the decades. Indeed, the playful, synth-based track gets listeners out of their seats and moving around their living rooms. As the title implies, the tune wants you to literally jump up and down. But all the energy—or, most of it, anyway—comes via the synth. Nevertheless, the song offers some welcome silly fun.

“Mr. Roboto” by Styx from ‘Kilroy Was Here’ (1983)

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Speaking of surprises, this synth-driven song by Styx is a short story full of twists and turns unto itself. Released on the band’s terrific concept record, Kilroy Was Here, “Mr. Roboto” is about a half-man, half-robot creation. What seemed like science fiction just a few decades ago seems more and more likely these days, as strange as it is to say. But as technology continues to take over the global landscape, you can acclimate yourself to it all by checking out this synth-based track from the past.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from ‘The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ (1985)

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There is something about the synth that just gets your blood pumping neon light. It sparks the spirit. It jolts the joints. And it gets you going and brings both a sense of drama and relief. For evidence of this dynamic, look no further than the hit song from Simple Minds, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”, from the film soundtrack for the 1985 picture, The Breakfast Club. The song is like a melodic mystery novel—you’re titillated, wondering how it will all end in the synth-driven climax.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns