3 Rock Songs From the 1980s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1980s—what can you say? The era was both cutting-edge for its time and nostalgic in the moment. It’s like the artists of the decade knew they were pushing their art form forward and yet somehow they already longed for the past. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that both impacted us in the moment and have since stayed in our minds. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1983)

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Did somebody say nostalgia? This song was the most nostalgic even in the moment when it was first released. Somehow, listening to it, you can’t help but think about the past. Those friendships you forged as a young person, how everyone went their separate ways. It’s like this track was scientifically created to get the gears of your memory turning. But the magic spell is all pulled off thanks to Cyndi Lauper’s magnificent singing and indelible lyrics.

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“When Doves Cry” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

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Prince knew how to write a song that could travel into your psyche and find a permanent home. His lyrics were magnetic, his melodies transcendent. For evidence of this, look no further than his 1984 hit track, “When Doves Cry”, which showcased his immeasurable singing talent right along with his alluring guitar playing. Prince was a one-of-one. There was no one like him, and there won’t ever be again. His melodies were all his own.

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from ‘Southern Accents’ (1985)

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Tom Petty knew how to boil a song idea down to its essence. He knew what mattered most. And he used that talent to connect with fans for decades. Even now, following his passing, Petty lives on through his song lyrics and lilting, heartland melodies. There was just something so American about the artist, from his language to his music. Indeed, just reading the song title “Don’t Come Around Here No More”, you can hear Petty singing it in your head, note for note.

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