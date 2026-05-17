3 Things You Didn’t Know About the 1974 One-Hit Wonder “The Lord’s Prayer”

In 1974, Sister Janet Mead released what would become perhaps the most unlikely hit song of all time, her groundbreaking single, “The Lord’s Prayer”. Amazingly, the pop rendition of the old Catholic prayer would go on to hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and make her a star in the decade.

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Normally, when we think of hits from the 1970s, we think about tracks that highlight counterculture. We don’t think about prayers racing up the Billboard lists. But that’s what this tune did. So, let’s find out why. Indeed, below are three things you didn’t know about the 1974 one-hit wonder.

She’s Not the First Singing Nun

Truly, as incredible as it was that a nun had a literal Top 5 hit song in the United States, it wasn’t the first track from a nun that raced up the charts around that time in the latter half of the 20th century. Indeed, Mead’s success with “The Lord’s Prayer” followed that of another devoted holy woman.

In 1963, Jeanine Deckers, who was known back in the day as “The Singing Nun”, scored a memorable hit with her tune “Dominique”. Not only was that offering a success, but “Dominique” actually rose up the ranks all the way and hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Talk about your prayers being answered…

Thank You, Jesus

Mead’s rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” not only rocketed up the Billboard charts, but the recording also sold about three million copies and earned the holy woman a Grammy nomination for Best Inspirational Performance (she lost to Elvis, of all people). But perhaps more than those accolades, the song also earned another key distinction.

Mead’s recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” became the only track to make the Top 10 in which the entirety of the lyrics came from the Bible. Not only that, but the offering is the only Top 10 track with lyrics attributed to Jesus Christ. (Jesus shared the prayer during his Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew.)

Mead Started Early

As with so many triumphant stories, Mead’s journey began early on. She didn’t stumble into her recording success; it was the result of years of practice. Born in 1937, she formed a band at 17 years old to play at her local church.

Shortly after, she became a music teacher at two different local Catholic schools. Inspired by her own connection to both song and scripture, Sister Mea began to see how other young people responded to the art form. Soon, she began incorporating it into her “Rock Mass” concept.

In 1973, Mead started to make music recordings for her students and other churches, and a year later, well, she was racing up the Billboard charts.

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