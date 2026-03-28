3 Timeless Classic Rock Songs That Were Released in 1974

The year 1974 is an important year in rock music, although no one likely knew it at the time. In 1974, some of the biggest hits were released, songs that are still revered more than 50 years later. These three classic rock songs came out in 1974. They remain a favorite among classic rock fans today.

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“You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

Even moderate rock fans can likely sing along to the chorus of Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good“. Her first and only No. 1 hit as a solo artist, the song is on Ronstadt’s Heart Like A Wheel record.

Written by Clint Ballard Jr., “You’re No Good” is an anthem for anyone who realizes they are better off after a relationship ends. The song says, “Feelin’ better, now that we’re through / Feelin’ better, cause I’m over you / I’ve learned my lesson, it left a scar / Now I see how you really are / You’re no good, you’re no good, you’re no good / Baby, you’re no good (I’m gonna say it again) / You’re no good, you’re no good, you’re no good / Baby, you’re no good.”

Although it remains one of Ronstadt’s biggest hits, she actually did not like the song.

“It’s a live vocal, and it’s a terrible vocal,” Ronstadt says (per Mix Online). “I was so tired. It was about getting the phrasing — I just felt like I had rushed the timing, and didn’t just lay back in the groove.”

“Annie’s Song” by John Denver

On John Denver’s Back Home Again album is “Annie’s Song“. Denver’s second consecutive No. 1 hit, Denver wrote the song by himself. The inspiration for the song was his rocky marriage to his then-wife, Annie Martell.

“Annie’s Song” says, “Come let me love you, let me give my life to you / Let me drown in your laughter, let me die in your arms / Let me lay down beside you, let me always be with you / Come let me love you, come love me again.”

Denver reportedly wrote “Annie’s Song” in ten minutes on a ski lift. Sadly, the sweet sentiment did not ultimately save their marriage, with the former couple divorcing in 1982.

“I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John

“I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John is on two separate albums. Written by Jeff Barry and Peter Allen, the song appears on both If You Love Me, Let Me Know in the United States, and Long Live Love in the United Kingdom.

An admission of romantic feelings, “I Honestly Love You” says, “You don’t have to answer / I see it in your eyes / Maybe it was better left unsaid / This is pure and simple / And you should realize / That it’s coming from my heart and not my head / I love you / I honestly love you.”

“I Honestly Love You” is one of several of Newton-John’s crossover singles, becoming a Top 10 country hit as well.

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