3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders That Dominated the World in 1976

Radio listeners know. There are certain times throughout history when the same few songs seem to be on the airwaves over and over again. Some years, some songs just seem to dominate. And that’s what we wanted to explore below.

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We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that were seemingly everywhere all at once—a trio of tracks that helped to shape an era and impact culture. Indeed, these are three timeless one-hit wonders that dominated the world in 1976.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Jailbreak’ (1976)

Sometimes a song has its stint in the moment and sometimes it lasts forever and ever. This track did both. Not only was it a hit in 1976, but the Thin Lizzy offering has subsisted since because of its theme. Somewhere, someplace there are always boys arriving back in a town. And this track can be played on every occasion. That was true in the moment and now. But let’s head back to 1976, when this rock tune, amidst all the pop and disco songs of the day, hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also was a top-10 hit in the UK and Canada and No. 1 in Ireland.

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson from ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’ (1976)

Speaking of disco, the spirited musical genre had its own time in the sun in the 1970s and early 1980s. Vicki Sue Robinson was in the middle of it all thanks to her sensational tune “Turn The Beat Around”. It’s another one of those songs with a theme that can last through the decades. People always find themselves in situations that need to be turned around. And Robinson captured that feeling both in the moment and for history. Her tune hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

Sometimes you need a little humor in your music. Not everything has to be a serious, furrowed-brow work of art. And this track brings the humor, along with the funk. When playing a show, Wild Cherry got a request for something funky. That ask turned into this track and people have been dancing and giggling with it ever since. It hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the moment and has lasted half century ever since.

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