4 Alternative Rock Songs From the Year 2000 That Are Perfect for a Road Trip

On January 1, 2000, the world didn’t collapse as many had predicted. Instead, we entered the new millennium with a steady stream of iconic releases by alternative rock bands. While some albums introduced future legends, others documented ongoing reinventions by established names. So consider this a way to kindle your next road trip playlist with rock songs via the year 2000.

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“Idioteque” by Radiohead

In 1997, Radiohead began moving into its post-rock phase with OK Computer, their glitchy and anxious masterpiece. But few would have predicted Kid A. Unless you were already steeped in the idiosyncrasies of Aphex Twin, Radiohead’s fourth LP must have seemed disorienting. On “Idioteque”, guitarist Jonny Greenwood samples a few chords from Paul Lansky’s lonely computer composition, “Mild Und Leise”. Then he set Lansky’s chords in motion with a disjointed beat via a modular synthesizer. It’s a highlight on an album of highlights and remains one of Radiohead’s landmark tracks.

“Everything’s Not Lost” by Coldplay

“Everything’s Not Lost” closes Coldplay’s debut, Parachutes. This is back when Coldplay had emerged amid a crop of post-Britpop soft rock bands. Chris Martin, his piano, and his reticent falsetto seemed like the universe’s answer to not only the end of Britpop but also the end of Thom Yorke’s patience with rock music. For those who lament how Radiohead forever abandoned the alt-rock melodies of The Bends, Coldplay offers comfort: Don’t worry, guys, everything’s not lost. “Come on, yeah.”

“F**k The Pain Away” by Peaches

If you are hearing this song for the first time, you are welcome. My public service deed for the day is now complete. Merrill Nisker, the Canadian electro-punk musician known as Peaches, captured her signature tune at a live gig at The Rivoli in Toronto. It was the first time she had ever performed “F**ck The Pain Away”, and it has since been featured in many films, including Sofia Coppola’s Lost In Translation. Meanwhile, Thom Yorke said it inspired his writing on Radiohead’s “15 Step”. So, “What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what?”

“Hate To Say I Told You So” by The Hives

The Hives, along with The White Stripes and The Strokes, were a crucial part of the early 2000s garage rock revival. The Swedish band, similar to The White Stripes, also arrived with a color scheme and a curious myth. While critics tried to parse whether Jack and Meg White were indeed siblings, others were consumed by this mysterious figure named Randy Fitzsimmons, who is credited with writing songs for The Hives. According to the NME, Fitzsimmons is a pseudonym registered to guitarist Nicholaus Arson. Still, with Arson allegedly doing business as Fitzsimmons, “Hate To Say I Told You So” hasn’t lost its edge, and cranking the track is sure to liven any long drive.

Photo by Troy Augusto/Newsmakers