3 Timeless Singles From 1968 That Are Still Loved by Younger Generations

When it comes to looking back into the past and living in a time you didn’t live through, there are moments, works, and individuals who lead you into exploring it. Music is part of this, and when it comes to younger generations discovering the music of the 1960s, there are a handful of songs that act as hosts, inviting them in to mingle with the other guests. That being so, here are three timeless singles from 1968 that are still loved by younger generations.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

“Hey Jude” is one of the most successful tracks of all time, and as a result, one of the most recognizable as well. For the foreseeable future, the younger generation will not forget the vast majority of The Beatles‘ songs. However, it seems “Hey Jude” will never go out of style; it will be popular for centuries.

Unsurprisingly, this song was a No. 1 hit, and held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks. Objectively, this is a gorgeous song, and that is ultimately why younger generations are and will continue to listen to it. Beauty is timeless, thus so is “Hey Jude”.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” by Otis Redding

Before the release of this single, Otis Redding passed away at 26 years old due to an aviation accident. However, his work has not passed away, and this particular single is alive and well. On Spotify, the song currently has just over a billion streams.

Again, it’s impossible to determine why exactly this song is such a crowd favorite to this day. Although our guess is that it’s because it’s just that good. No need to overly complicate things, because Redding didn’t in this song. Maybe that is why people still love it; its simplicity, romance, and sentimental appeal.

“All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

Why we featured this Jimi Hendrix single is because it continues to introduce younger folks to two things: the counterculture of the 1960s and the wonders of terrific guitar playing. Hendrix is arguably the face of the 1960s counterculture movement, so to learn about the movement, you have to get past his legacy first.

While the song doesn’t have astounding numbers on Spotify or anything like that, it is a piece of history. A piece of history that younger generations have to learn about if they want to get the full scope of the times their grandparents lived through.

