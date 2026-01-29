At No. 1 on This Day in 1981, the Song That Helped Dolly Parton Become More Than Everyone’s Favorite Country Singer

On this day (January 29) in 1981, Dolly Parton was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “9 to 5.” The song also topped the Hot 100, giving Parton her only solo No. 1 on that chart. Moreover, the song was attached to the film of the same name, which gave Parton her first starring role and helped make her a star outside of the country music world.

By the early 1970s, Parton had found success doing what she wanted to do when she moved from Sevierville to Nashville–singing country songs. However, she soon wanted to broaden her audience. To that end, she shifted her sound and began aiming for crossover success in the second half of the decade.

“Here You Come Again” gave Parton her first taste of crossover success in 1977. It topped the country chart and landed at No. 3 on the Hot 100. She released several more singles that landed within the top 40 over the next four years. However, she wouldn’t reach the top 10 again until “9 to 5” reached No. 1 in late February 1981.

Parton didn’t find consistent crossover chart success. She did, however, break out of the country music bubble and become a household name. 9 to 5 and its theme song had much to do with her rise to widespread fame.

Dolly Parton Becomes a Major Star

Dolly Parton wasn’t new to being in front of a camera when she accepted her role in 9 to 5. She launched her career on The Porter Wagoner Show, after all. However, that role consisted of banter and performances. She had never acted before.

There were doubtlessly people who bought a ticket to see 9 to 5 because it starred Dolly Parton. However, she was far from the only draw. Her co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, were established actresses. In the end, the film grossed more than $100 million and inspired a TV series that ran for five seasons. Decades later, it remains a cult classic and a favorite among Parton’s large and diverse fanbase.

While Parton would likely still be a beloved figure in the country music world, she may have never reached her current level of fame without the boost she received from 9 to 5.

Featured Image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns