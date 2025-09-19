3 Times a Music Video Made a Song Bigger Than the Charts Ever Could

Music videos are a relatively new concept, given the grand scheme of music history, but they have proven to be transformative. The way to superstardom was forever changed once the music video earned popularity. Now, artists are compelled to incorporate a visual element into their art. And it’s not a bad thing. Many musicians have come to appreciate the possibilities of music videos, especially in recent times. Moreover, a good video can change the trajectory of a song. Revisit three times a music video made a song bigger than the charts ever could, below.

“…Baby One More Time” (Britney Spears)

Britney Spears is one of the undisputed queens of the music video. She has had many powerful visuals throughout her career, but none are more instantly recognizable than “…Baby One More Time.” The schoolgirl look she sports in this ’90s staple has become one of the most famous costumes of all time. It’s a piece of pop iconography that feels as interesting now as it did several decades ago.

This video helped to launch Spears’ career. She became an “overnight” sensation, immediately moving up to the top spot in pop. Although Spears has had numerous great moments in her career, it’s hard not to think that she wouldn’t have earned that fame without the “…Baby One More Time” video.

“Thriller” (Michael Jackson)

Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” turned the music industry on its head. Music videos were steadily rising in popularity with the advent of MTV. The network landed a significant win once Jackson delivered this cinematic experience.

The visual for “Thriller” sees Jackson take on several characters, flexing not only his dance and singing skills, but his acting chops too. There was pop music before this video dropped and pop music after. The sheer weight of Jackson’s talent was too heavy not to stop and take notice.

“Take On Me” (a-ha)

The music video for a-ha’s “Take On Me” was unique for its time. The animation style wasn’t being done by any other band, making it a highly requested visual on MTV.

This song works as a standalone piece. It doesn’t need the accompanying music video to help bolster it, but it definitely gave it a jolt in popularity that it otherwise may have missed out on.

