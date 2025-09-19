Nikki Sixx Shares What Stopped Mötley Crüe From Performing at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

While struggling with several health issues over the years, Ozzy Osbourne had a dream of performing with Black Sabbath one last time. With Sharon Osbourne by his side, she made sure that dream became a reality. Organizing the Back to the Beginning concert, the special event not only marked Ozzy’s final performance of his career but sadly his life. With numerous artists and bands taking part in the celebration, fans noticed that Mötley Crüe was absent. And with many wanting to know why – Nikki Sixx decided to explain exactly what happened.

When organizing the Back to the Beginning concert, organizers called on stars like Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, Metallica, and several others to take part in the event. Thrilled for the chance, apparently, the lineup included Mötley Crüe. Speaking with Billboard, Sixx revealed, “It was something we were just unable to do… We couldn’t do it even if we wanted to.”

Not wanting to miss the concert, like many, Sixx watched the performance online thanks to a livestream. But at the time, the band’s singer, Vince Neil, struggled with a medical issue, which was later revealed to be a stroke. Forced to focus on his recovery, the band took time off to support Neil through the difficult time.

Nikki Sixx Never Forgot How Ozzy Helped Kickstart His Career

Although heartbroken not to be part of the concert, Sixx found comfort in the memories Mötley Crüe made with Ozzy throughout the decades. “Sharon saw a band that something was happening with and it was a perfect fit for Ozzy, and we just became so close and Ozzy took us around the world and just did everything for us…and of course all the wild and fun stories that is Ozzy. I’ll forever be in debt to Sharon and Ozzy for that.”

Grateful for helping them break into the music industry, Sixx believed there was no better way for Ozzy to go out. “And, man, I gotta tell ya — Ozzy, way to f**kin’ go out with a bang. He really did it, and everybody showed up because they loved him and supported him. Unfortunately, we don’t have him anymore, but we got one of the greatest rock stars of all time who came while we were here on this planet and went back to the f**kin’ stars, man.”

While Sixx still grieved the loss of the icon, he found comfort in the fact that he got a chance to know the Prince of Darkness on a personal level. “Thank you, Ozzy, every day for the opportunity to have a career.”

(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)