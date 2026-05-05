Stevie Nicks and Sabrina Carpenter Bring the House Down at the Met Gala With “Landslide” Duet

Stevie Nicks and Sabrina Carpenter just wowed at the Met Gala. The two women came together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May to perform Nicks’ hit, “Landslide.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Predictably, Nicks and Carpenter nailed the performance, so much so that the pair teamed up again to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” according to Rolling Stone.

The duets came after Carpenter kicked off the night by performing “House Tour,” “Espresso,” and “Please, Please, Please.”

Nicks was the night’s headliner, and she delighted the crowd with performances of “Gypsy” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

Nicks’ Met Gala appearance was her first time attending the iconic event. The night came after a busy month for the singer, which included performances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and Austin, Texas.

What to Know About Sabrina Carpenter

As for Carpenter, she’s now attended the Met Gala a total of four times. However, her latest appearance was noteworthy because she was on the host committee alongside stars including Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Lisa, and Misty Copeland.

Carpenter has been going non-stop as of late, including headlining Coachella. At the California music festival, Carpenter made headlines for bringing out Madonna as a special guest.

While on stage together, women performed “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Get Together,” and “Bring Your Love.” The latter track is the pair’s new single. The song is set to appear on Madonna’s forthcoming LP, Confessions II, which is due out July 3.

Following the performance, both Madonna gushed about her Coachella experience.

“Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella!” Madonna captioned an Instagram roundup of the special night. “Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible To Bring Confessions II back to where it began -was such a thrill!”

Carpenter was likewise thrilled by Madonna’s appearance. In an Instagram post of her own, she sent a message directly to the ’80s icon.

“Thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time,” Carpenter wrote. “Last night was straight out of a dream. Spending so much time laughing with you and then above all sharing the stage with you is a privilege I’ll never forget.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

