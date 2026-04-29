3 Times Famous Musicians Predicted the Future With Their Lyrics (I Just Can’t Explain It)

These musicians seemed to have predicted the future with their songs. I’m not saying they were clairvoyant, but it’s a crazy coincidence that the lines from these tracks really did predict things that would later come to pass. Maybe these artists were just really good at reading the writing on the wall. Let’s take a look and get our minds blown, shall we?

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“Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai from ‘Travelling Without Moving’ (1996)

Everybody remembers this song from that opening scene in its music video. That scene has become something of a meme in recent years. What people should remember about “Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai is the fact that it predicted the future of technology… way back in 1996.

Lyrics like “Futures made of virtual insanity / Now, always seem to be governed by this love we have / For useless twisting of our new technology / Oh, now there is no sound, for we all live underground” are hard to explain away. Jamiroquai apparently predicted the onset of overdependence on the internet, social media, and tech in general that wouldn’t really become a thing until the 2010s.

“In The Year 2525” by Zager & Evans from ‘2525 (Exordium & Terminus)’ (1969)

Read through the lyrics of this song, and you’ll likely be able to relate a few lines to life in the 2020s. “He’s taken everything this old earth can give / And he ain’t put back nothing” is a reference to climate change and the destruction of the planet. “Ain’t gonna need to tell the truth, tell no lies” could be seen as a reference to AI taking over human thought processes. There are more lines in this song that I’m sure you could pick apart and relate to something we’re experiencing in the present day as a whole culture.

The thing is, “In The Year 2525” by Zager & Evans was released in 1969. More than a century ago. It’s a little bit haunting when you think about it.

“Paranoid Android” by Radiohead from ‘OK Computer’ (1997)

The entirety of Radiohead’s OK Computer more or less predicted the future of technology. However, that’s not because Thom Yorke is a witch or something. This album was put together in 1997 as a response to the then-growing dependence on technology. It also focuses on the growing social isolation that would eventually come to a head in the 21st century, what with social media and constant scrolling taking over our lives.

Digital connection has never made us more disconnected. “Paranoid Android”, specifically, looks toward how much animosity we have toward each other and how damaged social interactions have become. The song really hit the nail on the head with lines like “Please could you stop the noise? I’m trying to get some rest.” “Paranoid Android” really touches on the negatives of capitalism and consumerism of its time, while also predicting how much worse it was going to get.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns