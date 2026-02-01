3 Tracy Lawrence Songs That Remind Us of His Talent as a Songwriter

Beginning with his debut “Sticks And Stones” single in 1991, Tracy Lawrence remained one of country music’s biggest hitmakers in the 90s and beyond. Known for his unique vocal delivery, Lawrence had plenty of successful singles at radio, making a name for himself because of the kind of songs he was singing at the time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I wish I hadn’t done such range-y songs,” Lawrence admits to Taste of Country with a laugh. “Those really high notes are a challenge sometimes.”

Tracy Lawrence wrote some, but not all, of his songs. While he deserves to be recognized as an artist, these three songs remind us that Lawrence is also talented as a songwriter.

“Stars Over Texas”

“Stars Over Texas” single is on Lawrence’s Time Marches On record. The song is written by Lawrence, Paul Nelson, and Larry Boone,

“Stars Over Texas” says, “As you lie in my arms / Girl, my heart’s on my sleeve / Words come so hard / In moments like these / There’s feelings I have / That are so hard to show / But right now there’s one thing / I want you to know / As long as the tides ebb / The earth turns, the sun sets / I promise I’ll always be true / And as long as there’s stars over Texas / Darling, I’ll hang the moon for you.“

“If The World Had A Front Porch”

“If The World Had A Front Porch” is on Lawrence’s third studio album, I See It Now. Out as a single in 1995, Lawrence, Nelson, and Kenny Beard are the three writers on the song.

“I wrote ‘If the World Had A Front Porch’ in 1993,” Lawrence tells American Songwriter. “I’ve lived a lot of life since then. I’ve got kids, I’ve been married for 20-something years, I’ve seen the world change. So I mean, really, as you get older, and you see the world through a different lens, your writing does change. I’m more descriptive; I paint better pictures. I had a decent grasp of it, but I think I do a better job at it now.”

“If The World Had A Front Porch” says, “If the world had a front porch like we did back then / We’d still have our problems, but we’d all be friends / Treatin’ your neighbor like he’s your next of kin / Wouldn’t be gone like the wind / If the world had a front porch like we did back then.”

“Lessons Learned”

Out in 1999, “Lessons Learned” is the title track of Lawrence’s last album on Atlantic Records, before moving to Warner Music Nashville. Written by Lawrence, Boone, and Nelson, “Lessons Learned” reflects on lessons learned earlier in life, which are still helpful today.

“Lessons Learned’ says, “Oh, lessons learned, man, they sure run deep / They don’t go away and they don’t come cheap / Oh, there’s no way around it, ’cause this world turns / Oh, lessons learned.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images