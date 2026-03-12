This Massive Trisha Yearwood Hit Was Almost Recorded by an Iconic Duo Instead

In 1992, Trisha Yearwood had a big hit with “Walkaway Joe“. On her sophomore Hearts In Armor record, the sad song is written by Greg Barnhill and Vince Melamed. Yearwood is joined by Don Henley on the track, with the video starring then-newcomer Matthew McConaughey.

One of Yearwood’s signature songs, the Georgia native reveals it almost went to another act instead, namely The Judds.

“‘Walkaway Joe’ was one of those songs that The Judds had on hold,” Yearwood says (via Audacy). “And then The Judds went through that breakup because Naomi was ill and they disbanded, basically. And Wynonna was getting ready to embark on a solo career. So all of the songs The Judds had on hold went back into the pool, and ‘Walkaway Joe’ is one of those songs.”

A sad song about the pain of young love and poor choices, “Walkaway Joe” says, “That boy’s just a walkaway Joe / Born to be a leaver, tell you from the word ‘go’ / Destined to deceive her, he’s the wrong kind of paradise / She’s gonna know it in a matter of time / That boy’s just a walkaway Joe.”

How Trisha Yearwood Got So Much Star Power on “Walkaway Joe”

When Yearwood recorded “Walkaway Joe”, she was still a relative newcomer in country music. Meanwhile, Henley had been part of the Eagles for more than 20 years. But after meeting Henley, Yearwood put her fears aside, asking him to sing with her on what is now one of her career songs.

“I am not a bold person, but I boldly asked him if he would [sing on the track]… Because he said he liked my music,” Yearwood recalls. “I’m like, ‘Cool. Would you like to come sing on my record?’ And he did.”

While “Walkaway Joe” likely would have been successful on its own, Yearwood now says that having Henley on the song “took it over the top” for her.

McConaughey was still unknown back then. But he is forever grateful that Yearwood gave him his first acting job.

“I remember I was wearing a pager at the time,” McConaughey recalls (via People). “Because I remember I was in school at the University of Texas. And anytime that pager would go off, they’d say, ‘Can you get to San Antonio and audition for this beer commercial or this music video?’ I’d bam! Out of class. I’m out of here, trying it out. Well, I was about 0 for 18, and then I got the pager came on to come try out for this video, and I got that one.”

