3 Two-Hit Wonders From 1975 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

We all know about one-hit wonders from the 70s, but what about two-hit wonders? These unique anomalies in the music industry deserve more love for their two major pop hits, don’t you agree? Let’s look at a few such two-hit wonders who made it big with at least one of their songs in the year 1975. And if you’re a 70s teen, I bet you remember these musicians well.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pilot

Remember the rock band Pilot? This Scottish group gained a ton of success between 1974 and 1975 and then virtually disappeared from the mainstream consciousness. I’m not sure what happened, but it’s a real shame. Pilot was an incredible band back in the day, and they still are today.

Pilot is known for two songs. In the UK, their most popular tune would be the track “January” from 1975, which hit No. 1 on the UK Singles chart as well as the Irish and Australian charts. Their previous hit, “Magic” from 1974, was a No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US and did similarly well across the pond. “Magic” would be their only Top 40 hit stateside, and “January” would be their only other internationally successful single.

David Geddes

David Geddes is an American soft rock crooner best known for just two major pop hits. David Geddes had a big year in 1975. In fact, his only two charting hits were released that very year. The most well-known single of Geddes’ would be “Run Joey Run”, which peaked at No. 4 in the US and also did well in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. “The Last Game Of The Season (A Blind Man In The Bleachers)” would soon follow, peaking at No. 18 in the US. Geddes’ final two singles didn’t chart at all, and Geddes’ music career was more or less over by the end of the 1970s.

Freddy Fender

Freddy Fender really had quite a heyday in the 1970s. A country and tejano singer known for his solo works and contributions to groups like Texas Tornados, Fender’s legacy in Texas won’t soon be forgotten.

Freddy Fender’s only two major hits in the US both came out in 1975. Those songs include “Before The Next Teardrop Falls”, a No. 1 hit, and “Wasted Days And Wasted Nights”, a No. 8 hit. None of Fender’s subsequent singles would hit the Top 10 again, though a few songs would come close. “Secret Love”, also from 1975, hit No. 20 on the Hot 100. “You’ll Lose A Good Thing” from 1976 hit No. 32 as well. Outside of his pop success, Fender made it to the US and Canadian country charts well into the 1980s.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)