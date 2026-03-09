Luke Bryan Gets Emotional Remembering ‘American Idol’ Tragedy: “It Just Breaks My Heart”

For nine seasons, Luke Bryan has judged American Idol. Throughout that time, he not only got the chance to judge alongside Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood, but he also got to meet countless artists looking to make a name for themselves. Although thousands audition for a single season, only a select few will find their way to the judges. And for Bryan, he never forgot the first time he met Willie Spence. While not winning his season, Bryan still remembers the contestant who sadly passed away at 23.

Fans of American Idol will definitely remember Spence. Competing during season 19, the singer became an instant favorite. Making it through each round, he found himself in the finale. Pouring his heart and soul into his final performance, he ended his run, placing second to Chayce Beckham.

Speaking with Billboard, Bryan insisted that Spence’s death sticks with him. “That loss really affected me. From time to time, I’ll see a clip of him singing and it just breaks my heart for him and his family, and I just can only imagine what his career might have been.”

Fans Honor Willie Spence’s Audition On ‘American Idol’

Considering Spence’s death “truly heartbreaking”, Bryan noted how it felt like a school reunion. “It’s like when you go back to your high school reunion and realize some of your classmates aren’t there. Then you realize that considering the years you’ve been on the show, the sad reality is we are going to lose people.”

Spence’s life was cut short when he was traveling on the interstate. Driving near Chattanooga, Tennessee, his vehicle swerved off the road and collided with another car that was parked in the emergency lane. Although the driver of the other car wasn’t injured, Spence passed away.

Keeping his memory alive, fans continue to revisit his American Idol audition. Climbing over 873,000 views, fans wrote, “RIP to Willie. Such an inspiration of talent and a very respectful man. He will be missed.” Another person added, “Rest easy Willie. God called you home too soon. What a voice.”

Although his life was tragically cut short, Spence’s powerful voice and heartfelt performances continue to resonate with fans who still revisit his American Idol moments. And for Bryan, the memories of meeting and watching Spence grow on the show remain a reminder of just how special the young singer truly was.

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images)