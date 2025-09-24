3 Two-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Circulate the Airwaves to This Day

Everybody, including us, often talks about one-hit wonders. But you never hear about two-hit wonders that often. Two-hit wonders are exactly what they sound like—Musicians or bands with two hits, nothing more and nothing less. Why do they often get overlooked? Who knows? Regardless, we are going to remind you about three of them from the 1990s that circulate the airwaves to this day.

Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch

People born in the early 2000s or late 1990s often forget or simply don’t know that Mark Wahlberg had a successful music career. Of course, the A-list celebrity will always be remembered for his roles in blockbuster films such as The Other Guys and Ted, but before that, he was a hit artist for a brief period of time.

In 1991 alone, Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch scored two No. 1 hits. Notably, Wahlberg’s group scored their one and only No. 1 single with the iconically catchy “Good Vibrations”. Furthermore, they also scored a No. 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Wildside”. After that, their second album failed to achieve success, and the band dissolved in 1993.

Spin Doctors

The Spin Doctors were certainly not as popular as alternative bands such as The Smashing Pumpkins, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Radiohead. However, they held quite a presence in the early and mid-1990s thanks to two hit singles—”Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”.

Released in 1991, the Spin Doctors’ more successful hit was “Two Princes,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. Additionally, “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for a total of 20 weeks following its release in 1992.

The Rembrandts

The Rembrandts grace television channels across the world every single day. Why is that? It’s because their single is the theme song for the ever-so iconic and majorly successful television sitcom, Friends. That song and that song alone have kept the notoriety of this band alive and well.

Released in 1995, “I’ll Be There For You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1995 for eight weeks. Though this single was not the band’s claim to fame. As a matter of fact, The Rembrandts scored their first hit single in 1990 with the release of “Just the Way It Is, Baby”. Upon that single’s release, it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

