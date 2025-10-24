3 Two-Hit Wonders That Helped Define Glitz and Glamour of the 1980s

When it comes to musicians with fleeting fame, the decade that arguably has the most of them is the 1980s. The careers of so many artists were completely dictated by the fads of the decade. Thus, when those fads died out, as did their careers, unfortunately. However, during the 1980s, their heyday, these three two-hit wonders helped define the glitz and glamour of the decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cutting Crew

Cutting Crew‘s dominance in the 1980s primarily revolves around their two major hits, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” and “I’ve Been In Love Before”. Released in the United States in 1987, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “I’ve Been In Love Before” peaked at No. 9 on the chart in the same year.

Both singles are the epitome of the overly sentimental romance that saturated the 1980s musical marketplace. Sonically, both numbers encompass that gloriously overproduced 80s pop sound, and for that reason, they both are staples of the decade.

Men Without Hats

Men Without Hats were one of the many alternative pop-rock bands of the 1980s that broke barriers, all while staying true to the structures residing in the trends. Two songs that exemplify that musical exploration are Men Without Hats’ two major singles, “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes The World”.

Released in 1983, “The Safety Dance” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following “The Safety Dance”, MWH released “Pop Goes the World” in 1987, and that went on to peak at No. 20 on the chart. In short, if Men Without Hats didn’t grace the chart with these two hits, the world would be majorly missing out on some iconic 1980s nostalgia.

Quarterflash

Quarterflash was one of the premier pop-rock bands of the early 1980s, and they accomplished that fact by fully leaning into the pop trends of the decade. The two pop singles that put them in a successful category are “Harden My Heart” and “Find Another Fool”.

“Harden My Heart” and “Find Another Fool” were both released on Quarterflash’s self-titled 1981 debut album. Upon their release, “Harden My Heart” went on to peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and ” Find Another Fool” peaked at No. 16. Thanks to these two top 20 hits, Quarterflash’s debut album landed at the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200 after its release.

Photo by: Wendy Perl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images