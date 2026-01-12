3 Underappreciated Classic Rock Bands That Only 60s Kids With Niche Tastes Remember

Everybody knows the classic rock bands of the 60s that everyone loved, but what about the niche outfits that weren’t household names? If you were a lover of niche music as a kid in the 60s, you likely listened to much more than just The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. Let’s look at a few underrated rock bands from the era that didn’t quite become big mainstream names.

The 13th Floor Elevators

Not everyone knows about The 13th Floor Elevators, but diehard psychedelic rock fans likely do. In fact, to many a music historian, this outfit is considered one of the very first psychedelic rock bands ever.

The 13th Floor Elevators formed in 1965 by icon Roky Erickson, but they only lasted until 1969, after which they embarked on a few reunions. You might know them best from the 1966 song “You’re Gonna Miss Me”, which was a No. 55 hit on the Billboard charts.

Beacon Street Union

This Boston psych-rock band was known for their ethereal melodies and unique sound. And for some reason, they never quite broke through to mainstream success during the heyday of psychedelia.

Like many of the more niche and underrated bands of the 60s, Beacon Street Union didn’t survive the 60s. They were together from 1966 to 1969. The group only released three albums together, the last of which didn’t quite chart. However, their debut 1968 album, The Eyes Of The Beacon Street Union, remains a favorite among psychedelic rock fans today.

The Deviants

The Deviants were one of those niche, underground classic rock bands from the 60s that sounded ahead of their time. They were raw, somewhat aggressive, and an important part of UK counterculture. And yet, many classic rock fans on our side of the pond have never heard of them.

A little bit psych-rock, a little bit freakbeat, a whole lot of garage rock goodness with a proto-punk edge, The Deviants came to an ultimate end in 1969, sans a few reunions before calling it quits for good in 2013. They left behind some killer albums, though, and I’d recommend giving them all a spin. Ptooff! from 1968 and The Deviants 3 from 1969 are particularly good, as is the 1968 release Disposable.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images