4 Rock Songs From 1981 With Lyrics That Are Truly Memorable

The 1980s will always be revered as one of the best eras in rock music. In 1981, just as the decade was beginning, these four classic rock songs were released, songs that all have truly memorable lyrics.

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“Being With You” by Smokey Robinson

“Being With You” is Smokey Robinson’s only big single in 1981. A massive hit for Robinson, “Being With You” is the title track of Robinson’s tenth studio album.

A song about determination in a relationship, “Being With You” says, “I don’t care what they think about me and / I don’t care what they say, no / I don’t care what they think, if you’re leaving / I’m gonna beg you to stay / I don’t care if they start to avoid me / I don’t care what they do / I don’t care about anything else / But being with you, being with you.”

Although it remains one of Robinson’s signature songs, he actually wrote “Being With You” for Kim Carnes instead.

“What Are We Doin’ In Love” by Kenny Rogers and Dottie West

Kenny Rogers and Dottie West released several duets together, including “What Are We Doin’ In Love”. On West’s Wild West album, Randy Goodrum is the writer of the collaboration.

“What Are We Doin’ In Love” says, “We’re like paper and matches / We’ll probably have our share of fights / We’re like roses and switches / It’s gonna be hard, but we’ve got to try / So what are we doin’ in love? / What are we doin’ in a mess like this? / What are we doin’ in love, And what are we gonna tell all our friends?“

“America” by Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond is the only writer of “America”. The song is part of the soundtrack for the film, The Jazz Singer, which also marks Diamond’s first and only major acting role.

A patriotic anthem, “America” says, “Everywhere around the world / They’re coming to America / Ev’ry time that flag’s unfurled / They’re coming to America / Got a dream to take them there / They’re coming to America / Got a dream they’ve come to share / They’re coming to America.”

“Leader Of The Band” by Dan Fogelberg

Among Dan Fogelberg’s many, many hits is “Leader Of The Band”. Written by Fogelberg, “Leader Of The Band” is on his The Innocent Age album.

The song is a tribute to his father, Lawrence Fogelberg, a former band leader. “Leader Of The Band” says, “The leader of the band is tired, and his eyes are growing old / But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul / My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man / I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band.”

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